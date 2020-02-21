On the field, Devers will have to embrace a new experience. The bat he carries will mean a lot more to the Red Sox this season. He put up personal bests last season primarily in the No. 2 spot of the order, batting .311 with 32 homers and 115 RBIs. But not having Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot leaves a big hole.

“The birth of my daughter was more important,” Devers said through interpreter Bryan Almonte . “That’s something that’s special to me.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rafael Devers carried his bat through a traffic-filled clubhouse at JetBlue Park Friday morning. It was his first appearance in camp this spring since the birth of his second daughter. He originally was scheduled to arrive Thursday, but he wanted one more day, one extra moment with her before he immersed himself in the 2020 grind.

Asked how losing Betts will change his approach in the batter’s box, he said, “I’m not sure as of now. Obviously, Mookie is a great player and he was a big piece. But I know we have a really good team as well, and once the season gets going, we’ll be able to see what it’s like. If we need to make adjustments, we’ll make the adjustments.”

The Red Sox still have a potent offense even without Betts. J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts will help Devers lead the way. But Devers is the Sox’ youngest and brightest star, under team control through the 2023 season. If there’s one player you might label untradeable under Chaim Bloom’s new regime, it’s Devers.

Devers didn’t spend much time back home in the Dominican Republic this offseason. He lived in Tampa, working on all facets of his game. He made strides defensively last season, but he still has a ways to go.

“I was just focused on, overall, just be in shape and stay healthy,” Devers said. “I know if I’m healthy, I can do anything I want to do.”

Devers struggled with his weight in the past, but he has entered spring training in great shape the last two years.

So where does he go from here? Defensively, he could improve, but asking him to improve offensively might be a bit of a stretch, according to David Ortiz.

“Now I expect him to be consistent,” Ortiz said Thursday. “I don’t need him to do more than what he did last year, to be honest with you. His numbers last year were sick. It seemed like every day, the guy was doing some damage.”

Verdugo progressing

A hairline fracture in his back will keep Alex Verdugo sidelined for the spring and the beginning of the season, but the newly acquired outfielder has progressed to running outside, and on Thursday, he was spotted throwing in the outfield. According to Verdugo, it was the first time he’d thrown since September.

“I felt good,” Verdugo said. “There was no problems, maybe a little soreness through it. It felt good. Just to get out there, to be moving athletically. I wasn’t expecting to go out there that soon in camp. We’re just going to slowly keep working how we are.”

Verdugo said he made about 45–50 throws. He’s not sure what the next steps will be; he leans on the trainers for that.

“So far, everything’s been good,” Verdugo said. “We’ve been testing good. We’ve been recovering good. We’re just going to keep the fingers crossed and keep going the right way.”

Second look

Jose Peraza can play multiple positions. He played second base, shortstop, and third base with the Reds last season. He even sprinkled in some left and center field.

Asked about being a super-utility guy, he said, “It’s better. You have more chances to play.”

But with the Red Sox, Peraza might be able to park at second for a while. There’s a huge gap there, and Peraza is a potential — or even the likely — option.

“Last year, he was kind of split,” said manager Ron Roenicke. “He played second base and shortstop, but before, it was pretty much all shortstop. But I think second base is where we need to see him, and need to see if he’s going to be the guy we can go to for a lot of games there.”

Sore spot

Red Sox prospect C.J. Chatham was scratched from the lineup against Northeastern Friday with general shoulder soreness. He’s day to day. At most, two or three days off, Roenicke said. The Sox beat Northeastern, 3-0 . . . Former Red Sox pitcher Daniel Bard signed a minor league deal with the Rockies that included an invitation to spring training. Bard, 34, hasn’t played in the majors since 2013 because of wildness. He has tried multiple comebacks since, the last with the Mets in 2017 . . . There was a moment of silence before the game in memory of former Boston College player and ALS advocate Pete Frates, who died in December, and the three family members Sox scout J.J. Altobelli lost in the helicopter crash that also took the life of Kobe Bryant and five others last month. The team also recognized the one-year anniversary of the death of longtime Globe baseball reporter Nick Cafardo.

Peter Abraham of the Globe staff contributed. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.