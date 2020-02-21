The Red Sox will face some competition today when they play an exhibition against the Northeastern University baseball team.
It will begin a stretch of 197 games in 220 days, with the 34-game Grapefruit League schedule set to commence Saturday when they face Tampa Bay.
The regular season will begin March 26 with a seven-game road trip through Toronto and Baltimore. They will open their home schedule on Thursday, April 2 against the Chicago White Sox.
Today’s game will be seven innings and will air on NESN at 1:05 p.m. You can also follow Globe writers Peter Abraham (@peteabe) and Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) for updates from the game.
Here are the lineups:
|RED SOX
|HUSKIES
|Hernandez 2B
|TBA
|Duran CF
|Chatham SS
|Castillo RF
|Longhi 1B
|Wong C
|Andreoli LF
|De La Guerra 3B
|Centeno DH
|Pitching: RHP Daniel McGrath (2019 minor league stats: 7-1, 1.98 ERA)
|Pitching: RHP Cam Schlittler (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
■ Peter Abraham reports that the Red Sox also plan to pitch righthanders Denyi Reyes, Robinson Leyer, Trevor Hildenberger and Austin Brice today.
■ This is the 18th meeting between Northeastern and the Red Sox ... The clubs have played a spring training exhibition in each of the last 16 seasons beginning in 2004, and first met on 4/11/1977 at Fenway Park ... Luis Tiant started that game for the Sox.
■ The Huskies have yet to defeat the Red Sox, but forced an extra inning in 2015 before falling 2-1 (8 innings).
■ The only Husky to play for the Red Sox was first baseman Carlos Peña in 2006 (.273, 9-for-33, 1 home run, 3 RBI in 18 games) ... Peña joined NESN last season as a color analyst for select spring training and regular season games.
■ Schlittler, a freshman from Walpole, tossed a scoreless inning at Alabama in the Huskies’ opening weekend. He was a two-time Globe All-Scholastic at Walpole High.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.