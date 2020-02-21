The regular season will begin March 26 with a seven-game road trip through Toronto and Baltimore. They will open their home schedule on Thursday, April 2 against the Chicago White Sox.

It will begin a stretch of 197 games in 220 days, with the 34-game Grapefruit League schedule set to commence Saturday when they face Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox will face some competition today when they play an exhibition against the Northeastern University baseball team.

Today’s game will be seven innings and will air on NESN at 1:05 p.m. You can also follow Globe writers Peter Abraham (@peteabe) and Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) for updates from the game.

Here are the lineups:

RED SOX HUSKIES Hernandez 2B TBA Duran CF Chatham SS Castillo RF Longhi 1B Wong C Andreoli LF De La Guerra 3B Centeno DH Pitching: RHP Daniel McGrath (2019 minor league stats: 7-1, 1.98 ERA) Pitching: RHP Cam Schlittler (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

■ Peter Abraham reports that the Red Sox also plan to pitch righthanders Denyi Reyes, Robinson Leyer, Trevor Hildenberger and Austin Brice today.

■ This is the 18th meeting between Northeastern and the Red Sox ... The clubs have played a spring training exhibition in each of the last 16 seasons beginning in 2004, and first met on 4/11/1977 at Fenway Park ... Luis Tiant started that game for the Sox.

■ The Huskies have yet to defeat the Red Sox, but forced an extra inning in 2015 before falling 2-1 (8 innings).

■ The only Husky to play for the Red Sox was first baseman Carlos Peña in 2006 (.273, 9-for-33, 1 home run, 3 RBI in 18 games) ... Peña joined NESN last season as a color analyst for select spring training and regular season games.

■ Schlittler, a freshman from Walpole, tossed a scoreless inning at Alabama in the Huskies’ opening weekend. He was a two-time Globe All-Scholastic at Walpole High.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.