BREAKDOWN : Each team had just four hits heading into the bottom half of the sixth. The Sox scored all three of their runs in that frame. Ryan Fitzgerald singled to put the Sox on the board. Then Jantzen Witte drove in a pair with another single.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Marco Hernandez hit the ball hard, going 1 for 2, and was solid defensively at second base.

NEXT GAME: The Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, a game that will be on NESN. Brian Johnson is set to start and more of the regulars are expected to play.

Advertisement

JULIAN McWILLIAMS

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.