Narron’s first game will be Sunday.

Jerry Narron, who was added to the staff on Saturday, worked for the Sox in 2003 as the bench coach under Grady Little. He also spent 2011-15 as the bench coach in Milwaukee under new Sox manager Ron Roenicke.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox looked to the past to find their new bench coach.

“He’s really good,” Roenicke said. “I wouldn’t do it just because he’s familiar with me. I’d do it because he’s really good. . . . It’s something I know has worked.”

This will be Narron’s 42nd season in professional baseball as a player, coach, or manager.

“Coming home after 17 years,” Narron said. “I was only [with the Red Sox] one year but I had a great year here.”

Narron played eight seasons in the majors as a catcher from 1979-87 and managed the Rangers (2001-02) and Reds (2005-07) over parts of five seasons.

The 64-year-old Narron also has 21 seasons of coaching experience with the Brewers, Orioles, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Red Sox, and Reds.

He was Torey Lovullo’s bench coach in Arizona from 2017-19.

“Just being around Ron in Milwaukee for almost five years being his bench coach, I have a real good idea of the way he wants to runs things,” Narron said. “He’s an outstanding manager and a great communicator. Looking forward to it here.”

Said Roenicke: “The players love him. He’s a worker; he’s a humble guy. Everybody knows he’s tremendously loyal to where he is.”

The Sox also are defining what will be more of a full-time coaching role for Jason Varitek. He has been a special assistant in baseball operations since 2012.

