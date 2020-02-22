BREAKDOWN : The Sox scored three runs in the eighth. Jagger Rusconi (single) and Nick Lovullo (double) drove in two of the runs. Nine Red Sox pitchers struck out eight with one walk. Andrew Benintendi was 1 for 2 leading off.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: All hail Tyler Esplin. The 20-year-old minor leaguer, who was added to the roster for the game, made a diving catch in right field for the final out of the game. The Rays had scored three runs and had two men on base when Esplin snagged a line drive off the bat of Vidal Brujan.

NEXT GAME: The Red Sox play the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. NESN has the game. Chris Mazza will face Wade LeBlanc.

PETER ABRAHAM

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.