Cherington spent a year in academia, teaching a graduate-level sports management course at Columbia. He then joined the Blue Jays as vice president of baseball operations for three seasons, a job that largely kept him out of the spotlight.

Cherington was offered the opportunity to stay on as the general manager, albeit one without any power. He chose to resign with his pride intact.

It felt strange to be asking questions about a team other than the Red Sox last week. Ben Cherington worked 17 years for the Sox, rising up to general manager in 2011 and putting together a team that won the World Series in 2013. He was essentially fired one late August night during the 2015 season when the Sox hired Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations.

But he emerged in November to become GM of the Pittsburgh Pirates. At 45, Cherington is starting over with a team that needs a fresh start of its own after a dissension-filled 2019 season that resulted in 93 losses.

The Pirates will likely have a payroll just over $50 million, the third lowest in the game. After trading Starling Marte to the Diamondbacks, their only notable players are Chris Archer, Josh Bell, and Jameson Taillon.

But they are spending money on player development, technology, and staffing. “I do feel really confident that the total investment in baseball operations is not just enough, but actually really competitive within the industry,” Cherington said.

“I’m also confident that the resources will be there to increase payroll over time and to have the means that we need to build a winning team and add the pieces we need when the time comes.

“And we’re not putting any kind of date on when that could happen, right? There’s no timeline. We’re going to try and get there as soon as we can.”

Cherington had remarkable success stitching together the 2013 Red Sox with second-tier free agents. But two last-place seasons followed, the Sox undone by poor decisions he made and others that were foisted on him.

The time since was educational.

“The four years in between was important because I had a lot of time to think about how I did the job, things I didn’t do well, mistakes made, what I can learn from that and what that would mean if I had the opportunity to do it again,” Cherington said.

“You don’t know if it will come up again and fortunately for me it did. I felt more confident going into this, certainly more ready than I did in 2011. I want to better control my interactions with people, the amount I’m listening and the amount of information we’re taking in and try to control the pace at which we make decisions.

“It’s fair to say at times early on in Boston I didn’t control that pace well enough and we made decisions too quickly.”

Cherington hired Derek Shelton, a first-time manager, and the Pirates will start by focusing on player development. “It’s something we have to be really good at that,” Cherington said. “That’s an area of the game we have to learn about every day because it’s changing fast. There’s no choice but to be good at that.”

Former Pirates GM Neal Huntington, like Cherington, is a New Hampshire native who graduated from Amherst and earned a graduate degree from UMass. They’re close friends.

“It could have been awkward and he made it not awkward,” said Cherington, who has spoken with Huntington several times since he got the job to get his perspective.

IT COULD BE WORSE

Red Sox have had bigger trouble

Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke and Jason Varitek watched from the dugout during a Friday game against Northeastern University. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Via conversations at JetBlue Park, e-mails, and social media, many Red Sox fans have said this is the worst they’ve ever felt about the team.

It’s hard to blame them. The organization mismanaged the payroll to such an extent that it took trading Mookie Betts to fix it. The team also is under investigation for potentially having cheated en route to winning the World Series in 2018. They also decided to raise ticket prices in October after finishing 19 games out of first place, a tone-deaf decision.

It’s unquestionably bad. But it’s not close to the bottom, even in fairly recent history.

The Red Sox had the worst collapse in baseball history in September 2011, going 7-20 to blow a spot in the playoffs. That led to manager Terry Francona being fired and general manager Theo Epstein fleeing to Chicago to run the Cubs. Bobby Valentine was hired as manager and the Sox went 69-93 in 2012, a season marked by infighting, injuries, awful performances on the field, and the team essentially quitting halfway through.

The Sox were 16-42 in their final 58 games and finished 26 games behind the Yankees. Valentine was fired a day after the season ended. The Sox won the World Series a year later.

So, sure, this season has been grim so far. But the fortunes of a team can change quickly. As unpopular as the Betts deal was among fans, other teams have privately praised the Sox for getting the return they did from the Dodgers and for setting themselves up to rebound quickly via trade or free agency.

Some other observations on the Red Sox:

■ David Ortiz has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. But he probably needs to start giving that a little thought first.

When he stopped by JetBlue Park on Thursday, Ortiz sharply criticized Astros whistleblower Mike Fiers.

“You look like a snitch,” he said.

Fiers helped open the door to the Astros being exposed as cheaters and one of the reporters he spoke to, Ken Rosenthal, is Ortiz’s colleague at Fox Sports. As a member of the media — and that’s what Ortiz is when he works for Fox — he should not be calling out people willing to tell the truth to reporters. He also should consider that Fiers helped root out something that needed to be exposed for the good of the sport.

Beyond that, Ortiz is on some slippery ground discussing breaking the rules. In 2009, The New York Times identified him as one of the players who tested positive in a confidential 2003 survey test. What Ortiz tested positive for was never identified and commissioner Rob Manfred took him off the hook in 2016 when he said it well could have been an over-the-counter legal substance.

But, still, he’s not in a good position to be criticizing Fiers and defending the Astros the way he did.

■ The Red Sox learned from their mistake last year and now want their starting pitchers to get five or six starts in spring training. Their over-cautious approach to spring training last season led to the starters going 5-14 with a 5.39 ERA in April.

■ In Mets camp last week, Rick Porcello said his poor season was the result of his not focusing enough on mechanics early on.

Why did that happen, he was asked. “I don’t know,” Porcello said. “That’s probably an answer that I don’t want to get into too much.”

Porcello then explained that he never established the ability to work through a game and establish enough pitches to have something to go to.

Pitchers can build arm strength in simulated or minor league games during spring training and there is probably something to be said for not facing an opponent you will see early in the regular season. But pitchers also need to pitch in a stadium against major league-level players in front of a crowd to get ready for a season. You can’t replicate that on a practice field.

■ The Prospect Industrial Complex was predicting big things for Durbin Feltman a year ago at this time. He was supposed to sail through the minors, make his debut in June, and become the closer by the trade deadline.

He instead spent the entire season with Double A Portland and had a 5.44 earned run average. As of Friday, the Red Sox had 67 players on their spring training roster and he was not one of them. Feltman could well emerge as a useful player. He is a former third-round pick and failure often is the best teacher. But Feltman is an example of the dangers of rushing to predict big things for a player without first seeing how he does in Double A.

CAMP CHATTER

New team, new position for Villar

Jonathan Villar ran drills Monday in the infield at Marlins camp, but the team plans to use him in center field this season. David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP/Miami Herald via AP

Jonathan Villar was Baltimore’s most valuable position player last season, posting a .792 OPS over 162 games and starting games at second base and shortstop. But the determinedly tanking Orioles traded him to Miami on Dec. 2 for a Single A pitcher.

Miami plans to use Villar in center field, a position he has only 43 innings of experience playing. “He’ll be able to handle it,” a National League scout said. “He has the speed. The throwing will take time, but he’ll have all of spring training to work on that.”

A few other developments around spring training:

■ Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has a terrific arm, but his receiving skills are, well, terrible. He has 41 passed balls the last three seasons and was behind the plate for 128 wild pitches. So Sanchez is changing how he sets up with encouragement from new catching instructor Tanner Swanson. Instead of a traditional squat, he will have his right knee on the ground or close to it as he receives the ball.

That will have him lower to the ground and theoretically in a better position to block balls in the dirt.

One thing to watch: Pitchers love high fastballs to counteract launch-angle swings. Sanchez will need to be a little quicker to snap up balls in the upper quadrants of the strike zone.

■ The Yankees are very concerned about Luis Severino, who has been shut down with forearm soreness. That’s often a symptom for something more serious.

They’ve already lost lefty James Paxton until at least late May because of back surgery. And Domingo German still has 63 games left to serve on his suspension for domestic violence.

■ Old friend Jed Lowrie arrived at Mets camp wearing a brace on his left leg that was strapped to the middle of his thigh and went down to his shin.

Lowrie played only nine games last season because of a sprained left knee, left hamstring, right calf, and left hip issues. Lowrie gave evasive answers about his condition, saying he didn’t want to get into specifics.

ETC.

Manfred still has an escape hatch

MLB comissioner Rob Manfred spoke about the Astros last Sunday at a news conference at the Braves spring training facility. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Rob Manfred is trapped. It’s too late to retroactively punish Astros players for their actions in 2017 because of how labor laws are written.

When MLB warned teams about using devices to steal signs after the 2017 Red Sox were caught using a Fitbit to relay information, the memo specifically referenced team officials being responsible for giving that information to players.

Because former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow took a pass on doing that, suspending players was never a realistic option. The Players Association, which has no choice but to represent all its members, would have appealed and the law is on the its side. MLB would have lost case after case.

Vacating Houston’s championship would be unprecedented for a major North American professional sport. The trophy was awarded, rings were handed out, and playoff shares were distributed. Putting all that back in a bottle is impossible.

But Manfred still can act.

Start with banning the Astros from the 2020 postseason. That punishes owner Jim Crane, who hired soulless technocrats to run his team and looked the other way at what they did and how they treated people.

It also punishes players such as Alex Bregman, George Springer, and the other cheaters from the 2017 team in a way they can’t appeal.

That also benefits the other teams in the AL West. They were the ones who suffered most. Manfred already took away the Houston’s first two picks in the 2020 and ’21 amateur drafts. He also should cut their bonus money for international signees in half for the next two years. That further damages the organization.

Take those steps and you’ve punished the Astros, punished a large group of their 2017 players, and created a precedent that will deter the other 29 teams from stealing signs.

You can’t appease everybody. But acting decisively to further punish the Astros before the season starts is the best chance Manfred has to get past this scandal and back to baseball.

Hopefully MLB also learned something about being more proactive. It should not have taken a story by The Athletic to launch an investigation into the Astros. Teams were suspicious of what they were up to for years.

Former Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage told MLB Network Radio that Pittsburgh held its advance meeting at the team hotel last season because they feared the visiting clubhouse at Minute Maid Park was bugged and changed the signs every inning during the three-game series.

They also made it team policy to speak into their gloves while in the dugout because they assumed the Astros were spying on them. The Pirates took two of three games and allowed only seven runs in the series. That a National League team knew enough to take such steps is telling.

Extra bases

As the Rangers prepare for the debut of Globe Life Field on March 31, they took care of some important business Tuesday. With the assistance of more than 300 technical school students in the area, they flushed all 1,120 toilets and urinals in the facility. Such tests are important to make sure the plumbing can handle the seventh-inning stretch . . . San Francisco traded righthander Burch Smith to Oakland for cash considerations Feb. 15. It was the first trade between the Bay Area teams since 2004 when the Athletics purchased lefthander Adam Pettyjohn from the Giants. The teams have not swapped players since Dec. 4, 1990, when Oakland sent Darren Lewis and a prospect to San Francisco for Ernie Riles . . . Changing times: The Athletics will not have a local radio station for the first time in team history. Their games will be streamed on the TuneIn app . . . Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Nick Cafardo’s passing and while it doesn’t get any easier over time, it was gratifying to see how teams honored him last season. All of us involved in baseball coverage at the Globe are looking forward to July when Nick posthumously receives the BBWAA’s J.G. Taylor Spink Award at the Hall of Fame . . . Two Red Sox champions will be celebrating birthdays Monday. Bronson Arroyo will be 43 and Mike Lowell 46. Arroyo was with the Sox from 2003-05 before a regrettable trade to Cincinnati for Wily Mo Pena. Lowell played for the Sox from 2006-10 and set a standard for professionalism on and off the field.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.