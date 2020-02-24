BREAKDOWN : At Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, the Twins hit two home runs off Kyle Hart in the third inning. Gilberto Celestino led off with a shot to left field. Nelson Cruz had a two-run blast later in the inning. Andrew Benintendi homered for the Sox leading off the game. Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits.

In Port Charlotte, the Sox could not hold leads of 1-0 and 2-1 and settled for a nine-inning tie with the Rays. Jarren Duran manufactured a run with his speed in the sixth inning. He singled, went to second on a single by Tzu-Wei Lin, tagged up and went to third on a fly ball to left field, and scored on a throwing error by the pitcher.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Nate Eovaldi retired six of the eight Twins he faced, four by strikeout, and hit 100 m.p.h. with his fastball.

NEXT GAME: The Sox host an Orioles split squad Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. Righthander Ryan Weber is the scheduled starter against Baltimore righthander Tom Eshelman. The game will be on WEEI-AM 850 radio.

