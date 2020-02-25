Verdugo said that the contrast to how he felt when he attempted similar baseball activities last September has been extreme.

“The only thing I’m missing now is the swinging, and that’s coming. It’s coming sooner than we think,” said Verdugo. “I didn’t even think I was going to be throwing yet. The fact that we’re throwing, doing a lot of weight-room stuff, exercises, and the fact that I’m passing it is a good sign.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo has been able to resume throwing and running, leaving a final checkbox in his rehab from a stress fracture in his lower back.

“Every time I did something, it felt like someone was stabbing me with a knife in my back — putting my shoes on, putting my socks on,” said Verdugo. “Now, I don’t have any pain, nothing like that. I maybe have some soreness.”

Verdugo and the Sox are trying to measure the pace of his buildup in activity, wanting to take a conservative approach to avoid a setback. Still, he characterized himself as “close, very close” to swinging.

“We don’t have a set date, but it’s soon,” he said.

While Verdugo is still weeks away from being ready to play in games, interim manager Ron Roenicke hasn’t given up on the idea that the outfielder might be ready to play in spring training games.

“I would say that we start getting into the middle of March and on that he’s got a chance to play some games,” said Roenicke. “I think he does [have a chance] depending on how fast he comes along with his swinging. He’s doing really well. We just haven’t asked him to swing a bat yet.”

Let’s talk

Tony Clark and members of the MLB Players Association met for roughly 1 hour, 45 minutes on Tuesday morning with Red Sox players and coaches. The conversation was split largely between potential sign-stealing regulations and matters related to the collective bargaining agreement.

After the conclusion, however, Clark couldn’t help but notice a glaring absence from the meeting. Two weeks removed from the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, the MLBPA remained puzzled by the transaction.

“Boston made whatever decision they made for whatever reason they made it. I think that a face of our game, someone that should be more a face of our game, being put in that position, I don’t think it was necessary,” said Clark. “I know they’ve offered some commentary publicly, but you’d have to ask Boston as to why that’s the case. We simply believe that Mookie is a generational talent. And the idea that he is no longer here is one that we just didn’t believe was necessary.”

The Sox have stated that their trade of Betts was driven by baseball reasons. Nonetheless, the team’s stated desire to get its payroll below the $208 million luxury-tax threshold in the coming season — and thus resetting the penalties associated with future overages — is consistent with what Clark sees as teams using the threshold as an “excuse” to cap payroll.

“We think there are a number of aspects in our CBA that need to be addressed. If the competitive balance tax is being used in the fashion that it’s being used and the excuse that it’s being used for, then it’s something we’re going to look at,” said Clark. “The assumptions that we made [in negotiating the current CBA] were predicated on what it was that teams had been doing in the past.

“What we’ve seen, though, is a dramatic change and shift in how those teams are functioning against the backdrop of how they may have functioned five or 10 years ago. As a result, we’re going to need to modernize the system to reflect the changes that we’re seeing.”

Important piece

A year ago, Ryan Weber was a nonroster invitee to camp, a virtual unknown simply hoping to position himself for a big league call-up during the season. But after making 18 big league appearances, including three starts, with the Sox last year — going 2-4 with a 5.09 ERA in 40⅔ innings — Weber is now in a very different position.

The 29-year-old is competing for a potential rotation spot. In his first appearance in that quest, he threw a pair of scoreless innings against an Orioles split-squad unit on Tuesday, allowing two hits, walking none, and striking out a batter.

“Just knowing that they have the confidence in me puts a lot of accountability on me, which I really like,” said Weber. “I’m not just another depth piece to them, I think. It makes every pitch really, really matter at this point. I’m trying to make the team and prove to them that . . . I am a big league pitcher and I can go out and I can start games, I can pitch deep in the games or I can throw multiple innings out of the bullpen. I can do what they want me to do.”

Sale’s plans

Lefthander Chris Sale is scheduled to have a bullpen session on Wednesday in which he throws, sits, then throws again, a controlled simulation of a multi-inning workload . . . Eduardo Rodriguez (left knee) was fine after Monday’s live batting practice session and will start in a Grapefruit League game on Saturday . . . The Red Sox lineup against the Orioles featured J.D. Martinez in left field, Andrew Benintendi in center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. in right, an alignment Roenicke said the team might use during the season at Fenway . . . Xander Bogaerts (ankle) took ground balls for a second straight day . . . Rafael Devers could make his first appearance in a game as soon as Friday.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.