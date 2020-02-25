Bradley knows better than to get carried away with early spring results. After all, after overhauling his swing (trying to get it on the plane of the baseball and drive it in the air) following the 2018 season, he hit home runs in each of his first two games of the 2019 Grapefruit League season.

“I was too busy looking at the piece of my bat that it broke,” said Bradley, who was memorializing a piece of lumber that had lost a sizable splinter and that had been reattached by tape below and above the barrel. “It died a warrior.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The ball soared off the bat of Jackie Bradley Jr. in the bottom of the fourth inning, a towering home run that clanged high off the light tower above the batter’s eye in center field. But Bradley didn’t witness the trajectory or landing spot of his first homer of the spring.

The Red Sox savored the prospect that Bradley’s offseason work with Craig Wallenbrock — the California swing guru who’d helped transform the career of J.D. Martinez — might yield considerable gains. But that early outburst wasn’t a harbinger.

Bradley endured a six-week struggle to open the 2019 regular season, hitting .144/.245/.176 with a 29.7 percent strikeout rate through 46 games — struggles severe enough to raise questions about his role.

Jackie Bradley, Jr. lays down a bunt at the start of a recent batting practice session. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“He probably bit off a little bit more than he can chew,” said Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers. “I think he understands that.”

Indeed, the outfielder seemed to arrive at that realization by mid-May, when he made adjustments to make more frequent contact while driving the ball to all fields. Over roughly the final three-quarters of the year, he posted strong numbers (.252/.342/.504 with 21 homers and a 26.5 percent strikeout rate) that, in concert with his excellent defense, made him a well-above-average player over the final two-thirds of the season.

This spring, Bradley is employing a swing that resembles the one he used down the stretch in 2019 rather than the more pronounced uppercut that got him in trouble early in the season. Instead of returning to Wallenbrock, Bradley took a different approach entering this year in his ongoing pursuit of consistency. This spring, he’s featuring a swing that is more level through the strike zone and features fewer moving parts than the one he employed a year ago in hopes of more regular, hard contact and less vulnerability to strikeouts.

“I’m a work in progress,” he said. “I have different thoughts, different keys that I’ve been working on this go-round.”

Jackie Bradley Jr. is a career .236 hitter. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Will it bear fruit? Will it yield, finally, a consistent season, rather than stretches in which he resembles an above-average to All-Star-caliber talent immediately before or after a stretch that ranks among the worst in the majors?

The Red Sox are trying to figure that out.

“What happens to these other months?” wondered interim manager Ron Roenicke. “That’s obviously what we’re trying to look at and Jack is trying to look at, and when he gets it right, he’s an exciting player offensively. He’s great defensively all the time. But offensively, just trying to be more consistent and extend that period. There’s not too many guys that have six good months. But extend [the period of success] a little bit, and then the end of the year, the numbers [will] look pretty good.”

Bradley, too, acknowledges his desire to achieve greater consistency. He can’t say for sure why he’s been unable to achieve steady production over a full season. Sometimes it’s a matter of pitch selection; sometimes it’s his swing; sometimes it’s lack of timing.

Regardless, he’s long past the idea of taking solace in moral victories — stretches in which he has excellent exit velocities indicative of hard contact, but not results. Roenicke noted that Bradley posted elite exit velocities down the stretch. Bradley suggested little interest in his underlying data.

Now 29 and entering his final season before he’s eligible for free agency, Bradley continues to pursue something that he has yet to achieve during his time in Boston: steady results.

“The whole hitting balls hard, I’m over it, I’m out on that. I don’t care about that. I want bloops, bleed jobs, jammed knuckles, I want all of that, as long as they fall in,” said Bradley. “Take my knuckles, take everything, break all my bats. If they fall in, I’m down for it.”