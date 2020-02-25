Liu wrote on his Facebook page that he is being delivered three meals a day, doing some weight training, and going for an occasional run. He is otherwise spending his time online “watching information about the team” and reading.

But instead of playing catch and getting to know his new teammates, the 20-year-old righthander from Taiwan is being quarantined in a hotel room by the Sox to guard against the coronavirus.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chih-Jung Liu arrived in Florida last week eager to start his first spring training with the Red Sox.

Liu said he feels fine and is scheduled to join the team Saturday.

A Red Sox spokesman said the team was using “an overabundance of caution” with Liu because of the worldwide concern about the virus.

The team briefly quarantined infielder Tzu-Wei Lin, who also is from Taiwan, earlier this month.

“I had been here for a week and they said I needed to go back to my apartment,” Lin said. “I was fine. I stayed away for one day and that was it.”

The US has 53 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control, 22 more than Taiwan.

The US is screening international arrivals at major airports to slow the spread of coronavirus. Liu flew directly from Taipei to San Francisco last week, then on to Fort Myers.

The Sox have high hopes for Liu, who was signed to a $750,000 bonus after impressing scouts during the Asian Games. He is likely to stay in extended spring training before being assigned to a minor league team.

