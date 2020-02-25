FORT MYERS, Fla. — Major League Baseball’s investigation into the 2018 Red Sox will not be finished this week after all. An industry source told the Globe on Tuesday that the findings will not be announced until next week at the earliest.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Feb. 16 that his goal was to wrap up the inquiry by the end of this week. But unexpected delays related to scheduling have pushed that back.

The probe started six weeks ago after anonymous sources told The Athletic the Red Sox used live video to steal signs, then relayed the information to runners at second base.