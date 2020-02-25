BREAKDOWN : At JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, the Red Sox broke a 4-4 tie with an eight-run eruption in the fifth. Catcher Connor Wong, acquired from the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts deal, crushed a grand slam to right-center. “What a nice swing,” said Sox manager Ron Roenicke. “He’s got a lot of power.”

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Wong’s grand slam and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s broken-bat homer to center were noteworthy, but the most improbable event of the day occurred when Mitch Moreland hustled into third on a fly ball to center that was misplayed into a triple. Was he thinking three out of the box? “Absolutely not,” said Moreland. “Then I got mad because Jackie hit a homer off the top of the lights. As soon as he crossed the plate, I said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me? I’d have stopped at second.’ ”

NEXT GAME: The Sox will travel to Bradenton to play the Pirates, with lefthander Martin Perez making his first Red Sox start against righthander Mitch Keller. The game will be on WEEI-AM 850 radio.

ALEX SPEIER

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.