Bush’s rotation is also in a state of flux. David Price (trade) and Rick Porcello (free agency) are gone. Chris Sale and Nate Eovaldi are trying to bounce back from injuries. The fifth starter spot is wide open, and it’s unclear whether it will be filled by a traditional starter or an opener.

After the Red Sox posted a 4.70 ERA in a disappointing 2019 season, Dana LeVangie was reassigned from pitching coach to a scouting role. In his place, the Red Sox tabbed Dave Bush to oversee a group that could make or break their playoff hopes for 2020.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The “interim” tag still pinned on Ron Roenicke’s managerial title underscores the sense of change surrounding the Red Sox, yet the unanticipated departure of Alex Cora is not the only significant alteration to the Red Sox staff.

The Red Sox are placing their faith in a 40-year-old who made 187 starts in a nine-year major league career but is working for the first time as a full-time coach — a challenge Bush relishes.

“Trying to make the pieces fit and putting guys in the right situation to be successful is fun,” Bush said. “It puts some excitement into it to look short-term sometimes instead of long-term on the player development side.”

Bush is naturally cerebral, a trait that put him on a path not just to be a pitching coach but that helped him move to the mound in the first place. He was recruited to Wake Forest as a catcher, but quickly realized in his first season that his limitations as a hitter would keep him in a reserve role.

Though he had thrown just a handful of innings in high school, Bush recognized an opportunity to contribute more as a pitcher.

“There were no bad habits. There was a lot to learn,” Bush said. “I was really open-minded. I had to be.”

Red Sox vice president of scouting Mike Rikard coached at Wake Forest during Bush’s freshman season. He recalled the righthander as competitive yet humble, a good listener who asked sophisticated questions with “a really advanced understanding of the game.” On top of that, the arm strength that he had cultivated as a catcher played on the mound.

“He had this really, really unique fastball,” Rikard said.

“He would say, ‘Why would I throw anything else when no one has proven that they’ve been able to hit my fastball?’”

However, Bush didn’t have much else. He threw a slurvy breaking ball, but even as a freshman he recognized that opposing hitters weren’t getting to a mid-90s fastball that he could command. He slotted into the Wake Forest bullpen as a freshman, and over four years he emerged as one of the most dominant relievers in the country.

In 2002, the Blue Jays selected Bush in the second round of the June amateur draft, believing that the reliever could find a spot in their big league rotation.

“You knew he took his craft seriously. That part of it, his personality played in his favor,” recalled Giants executive J.P. Ricciardi, the Blue Jays GM when Bush was there. “A lot of guys get there and they just don’t figure it out. He was smart enough to figure it out.”

Bush reshaped his slurve, developed a slider, and improved his changeup. In 2003 — his first year as a starter — he went 14-6 with a 2.79 ERA in 158 innings in High-A and Double-A.

By 2004, Bush was in the Blue Jays’ rotation. He pitched in 211 major league games with the Blue Jays, Brewers, and Rangers, posting a 56-69 record with a 4.73 ERA.

“I was a back-end starter. I never felt secure. . . . I had to make adjustments. I didn’t have a lot of room for error,” said Bush. “Scouting reports and in-game adjustments, small tweaks, were really important for my survival.”

. . .

By the end of the 2013 season, the 33-year-old Bush was “exhausted” by that lengthy pursuit of survival, ready to spend time with his family in Bridgton, Maine.

“I just needed a break,” he said.

But by the end of 2014, Bush was ready to go back to work. A friend invited him to work with the baseball team at Bridgton Academy, and Bush quickly recognized that he enjoyed coaching and had something to offer.

He worked at Bridgton and with MLB International, coaching pitchers of varying levels of talent and experience in Maine, Europe, South Africa, and China. Language barriers represented a new challenge.

“The communication [in China] is really difficult,” Bush said. “I had to boil things down in such a way that the translator and player could understand what I was trying to say, in a place that’s not a traditional baseball country. It was a lot of problem solving. I guess that’s what I enjoyed about it.”

Still, Bush knew he wanted to work with higher-level pitchers, and to develop his understanding of some of the analytical concepts he had been studying independently in his post-playing career. In 2016, as the Red Sox began to search for coaches who could blend traditional pitching backgrounds with analytics, they hired Bush to work with minor leaguers.

Bush quickly found that his ability to work in a second language helped him communicate unfamiliar, data-driven concepts to young pitchers. And his major league experience allowed him to relate to players — something that 2017 first-round pick Tanner Houck benefited from when he was struggling early in 2018.

“He was very helpful,” Houck said. “He was saying, ‘You’re eventually going to figure it out. Everyone goes through something like this. It’s part of the game.’ ”

In 2019, Bush began spending time with the big league club, supplementing LeVangie’s work with data-driven insights.

When the Sox decided to go to a more data-driven approach, Bush quickly emerged as the leading candidate.

Despite checking all of the team’s numerous boxes, Bush’s task in 2020 is full of new challenges. Player development is now a secondary objective, with night-to-night results now at the forefront.

Big league pitching coaches have the shelf life of fruit flies. Only seven of 30 teams has a pitching coach entering his third full season on the job.

Yet for Bush, there is comfort in that sort of uncertainty.

“I love competition. That’s the one thing I miss the most about playing,” Bush said. “I go into it knowing that major league coaches don’t have the comfort of 10-year contracts and don’t make the money that players make, but I had that same edge as a player.

“I know what I’m stepping into. I know there will be some challenges. But I’m looking forward to that, stepping back on the field, and getting back into competition.”

Alex Speier