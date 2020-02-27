Flood has powerful advocates on his side. Members of Congress sent a letter to the Hall on Thursday asking that Flood be elected in December by the next golden era committee. The recognition would coincide with the 50-year anniversary of Flood’s defiant letter to baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn in which he wrote, ‘‘I do not feel that I am a piece of property to be bought and sold irrespective of my wishes.’’

“I think the holdup is that he got on a lot of people’s nerves,” Judy Pace Flood said.

Curt Flood’s widow has a simple explanation for why her late husband, who is revered by players for sacrificing his career to advocate for free agency, has not been enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“What Curt Flood did and championed is resonating throughout professional sports for the past 50 years,” Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat who is leading the push for Flood’s enshrinement, said at a news conference.

Flood was 31 when he sent that letter on Dec. 24, 1969. He had spent most of the past decade as the starting center fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals. A three-time All-Star, Flood won seven consecutive Gold Gloves and helped lead the Cardinals to three National League pennants and two World Series titles.

After the 1969 season, Flood asked the Cardinals for a pay raise. Instead, they traded him to the Phillies. Under baseball’s reserve clause, players were fully under the control of teams.

Flood refused the trade and, with the backing of players’ union executive director Marvin Miller, filed a federal lawsuit in January 1970 challenging the reserve clause. The Supreme Court ruled against him in a 5-3 decision in 1972, but the justices agreed Flood’s arguments had merit.

They said they could not intervene because it was up to Congress to alter the antitrust exemption created in 1922 when the Supreme Court ruled baseball was not interstate commerce.

The union kept fighting, and the reserve clause was struck down in December 1975 by arbitrator Peter Seitz in a case involving pitchers Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally. The following July, owners and the union agreed to a labor contract that included free agency.

Severino has surgery

Yankees righthander Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery on Thursday. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek in New York. The team said in a statement that the surgery went as planned. Also, an existing bone chip in Severino’s pitching elbow was removed during the procedure. The two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019 . . . Justin Verlander pitched a two-inning simulated game in place of what had been scheduled as his spring debut, a switch made because of groin tightness. The Astros ace threw approximately 30 pitches. “It went about as good as I could have felt today,” Verlander said. “Maybe noticed it just a little bit. Once I got on the mound, just kind of tried to pitch and not worry about it too much.” . . . Cubs reliever Brad Wieck had surgery this week for an abnormal heart flutter and is out indefinitely. The team said Thursday an irregular heartbeat was discovered during the 28-year-old lefthander’s physical. Subsequent tests showed an intermittent atrial flutter . . . Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase could be sidelined three months with a strained back muscle. The hard-throwing Clase, the centerpiece of an offseason trade that sent two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to Texas, experienced upper arm discomfort following a bullpen session last week. He continued to have issues this week and the Indians had him undergo imaging tests Wednesday.

Kerwin Danley became the first Black umpire crew chief in MLB when a series of promotions, additions, and retirements were announced. The moves included Alfonso Marquez being elevated to the first Hispanic crew chief in MLB history born outside the US and second overall. Crew chiefs Jeff Kellogg, Dana DeMuth, Gary Cederstrom, and Mike Everitt have retired. Dan Iassogna and Jim Reynolds were promoted to crew chiefs.