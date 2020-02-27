Tad Deluca , a University of Michigan wrestler from the 1970s, said Thursday he was kicked off the team and lost his financial aid after complaining he had been physically abused by now deceased Dr. Robert Anderson , a team sports doctor. Deluca said he turned to the university two years ago, writing to athletic director Warde Emanuel about what happened decades earlier at the hands of Anderson. Deluca said he was inspired by a news report about the outspoken victims of former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom had a ‘‘minor lower body procedure’’ and will be reevaluated in two weeks, general manager Jim Benning said. Markstrom was hurt during a 9-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Thatcher Demko started Vancouver’s last game, a 4-3 overtime win at Montreal on Tuesday. The Canucks acquired veteran goaltender Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils at Monday’s trade deadline to shore up their goaltending . . . An all-female broadcast team in Canada will cover an NHL game next week between the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights. Play-by-play announcer Leah Hextall, game analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall and reporter Christine Simpson will work the March 8 game in Calgary on Sportsnet, a group of Canadian regional sports networks. The game caps the network’s week of programming recognizing International Women’s Day.

. . . The foundation for Seattle’s future NHL franchise continued to take shape as the team broke ground on its 180,000 square-foot practice facility just a few miles from the arena it will call home, the Seattle Center.

Advertisement

European sprinter banned

Olympics

Nataliya Krol, 25, the two-time European 800-meter champion, was provisionally suspended after she tested positive for a diuretic, hydrochlorothiazide, and was served by the Athletics Integrity Unit with a notice of the allegation against her. The substance can be used to mask the presence of banned drugs and carries a ban of up to four years . . . Blake Leeper, a double amputee track and field athlete, was denied approval to compete in World Athletics (formerly IAAF) events, including the Olympic Games, using his prosthetics to compare his results and have them listed alongside those of able-bodied athletes . . . Two-time swimming world champion Filippo Magnini was cleared of doping and had his four-year ban annulled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Italy’s anti-doping agency in 2018 banned the retired swimmer, who won the 100-meter freestyle at the 2005 and 2007 world championships and a relay bronze at the 2004 Olympics. He never tested positive and maintained he never doped.

Advertisement

Soccer

Reyna follows footsteps

Gio Reyna, the 17-year-old son of US men’s national team star Claudio Reyna, is following his father to the US national team. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder will be invited to the American training camp ahead of exhibitions on March 26 at the Netherlands and four days later at Wales. Reyna, who turned 17 in November, became the youngest American to appear in a European Champions League match when he entered in the second half against Paris Saint-Germain, appearing in eight games for Dortmund as a substitute . . . Lisa Baird, the longtime US Olympic marketing executive who branded the US squad “Team USA,” was named commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Miscellany

Timberwolves fined $25k

The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $25,000 for violating the player resting policy with point guard D’Angelo Russell, who was held out of Sunday’s game in Denver as a planned rest . . . Top-ranked Ash Barty beat former No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Qatar Open where Barty will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. . . Heaven Fitch, a junior female wrestler, made history winning the North Carolina high school state wrestling championship, capturing the 106-pound weight class and most oustanding wrestler honors in the 1A division by defeating seven other wrestlers, all males . . . Corky Rogers, the longtime high school football coach at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, who compiled a 465-84-1 career record in 45 seasons and won 10 state championships at Bolles, more than anyone in Florida football history, died Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 76.