The righthander dominated early last season at Single A Salem despite missing a month because of a sore pitching shoulder, compiling a 1.75 ERA in 51⅓ innings. The Sox promoted Mata to Double A Portland at the start of July, and he didn’t have as much success, posting a 5.03 ERA in 11 starts (53⅔ innings). Mata struggled with control, averaging four walks per nine innings. He did, however, have 59 strikeouts for the Sea Dogs, and racked up 111 overall in 2019.

Mata, 20, made his Grapefruit League debut on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s cool for him to just work and progress,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “I don’t think you’re too focused on the results. But it was nice to see him do the things that he did. But it’s cool to see a kid like that progress through the system and become a legitimate prospect and gets to have this experience.”

Mata started in the 12-5 loss to the Phillies at JetBlue Park, tossing two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

“I felt great,” Mata said through translator Bryan Almonte. “Mixing my pitches especially, just taking the lead from [Christian] Vazquez, who’s a great catcher, and that’s someone I leaned on. It felt really great to be able to mix them up.”

In the first inning, Mata gave up mostly hard contact on his fastball, which sat from 93-96 miles per hour. Mata started to mix his pitches effectively in the second inning, adding a cutter, slider, changeup, and curveball. He got at least one swing and miss to a lefthanded batter on his changeup and recorded back-to-back strikeouts on his curveball to end the frame.

Mata doesn’t have a chance to crack the Opening Day roster. He hasn’t had a full season in Double A and there’s no need to rush him. The Sox still don’t know if he projects better as a starter or reliever, but with a full-pitch mix, perhaps there’s a chance he can be in their long-term rotation plans. Still, it comes down to control of all his pitches, even the curveball, which was working well on Thursday.

“Obviously, I’m just trying to learn how to control it more,” he said. “That’s really my issue with it. I know I have a good curveball, and I know I can throw it, but it’s more so trying to get a feel for how to control it better so I can have more confidence using it.”

Double talk

Jonathan Lucroy didn’t take much time to make an impression. In his first at-bat of the spring, the veteran catcher belted a double in the seventh inning off the top of the left-field wall.

“He can really hit,” said interim manager Ron Roenicke, who managed Lucroy during with the Brewers from 2011-15. “He’s had some injuries over the last two, three years. But this guy, when I had him, he was one of the, for sure, best hitting catchers there was.”

Lucroy had offseason surgery for a herniated disk in his neck that he played through the past three seasons. He is in camp as a nonroster invitee, battling Kevin Plawecki for the backup catching position behind Vazquez. Lucroy took over for J.D. Martinez at designated hitter Thursday, and Roenicke said Lucroy will make his first appearance behind the plate Saturday or Sunday. Lucroy believes the injuries are behind him.

“That’s what he feels,” Roenicke said. “We’ll wait and see, but he looks great. He looks strong and his batting practices have been really good, so hopefully we get that hitter I saw before.”

Relief outing

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched an inning of relief Thursday, surrendering a run on two hits. With the overall lack of starting pitching, could the 23-year-old be an option? Not so fast. “I think the upside to do that is certainly there,” Bloom said. “I think we have to remember that he’s at a stage in his development where he moved pretty quickly last year and had a good amount of success. But there’s also the need to make sure we’re not putting too much on him too soon.” . . . Jeter Downs has had a tough go of it in the field to start the spring. He committed an error last week against Northeastern and had another on Thursday while playing second base . . . Rafael Devers is slated to play his first game of the spring Friday against the Twins. The Sox plan on playing him every other day . . . Xander Bogaerts took batting practice and grounders again. Roenicke said he’s coming along after being hobbled by a sore ankle.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.