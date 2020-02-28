“It’s weird when you get familiar with the team and then all of a sudden, you have a couple of faces missing and you go out there and it just doesn’t seem right,” interim manager Ron Roenicke said earlier this week.

Although it’s just spring training and numbers don’t count, presence does. Chris Sale won’t appear in a game this spring and will miss at least two starts to begin the year. Xander Bogaerts is still progressing from left ankle soreness. Mookie Betts and David Price are gone.

Devers made his debut Friday. Slowly, the familiarity is arriving back at JetBlue.

Devers enters the spring coming off a decorated 2019 campaign. He became the youngest Red Sox player ever to reach 200 hits in a season, as well as the youngest with 32 homers, 54 doubles, 90 extra-base hits, and 359 total bases. And he’s still just 23.

“It’s hard to say you could see more than I saw for four straight months last year,” Roenicke said Friday morning. “Four straight months, he was as good as anybody you could be in baseball. When we needed a good at-bat from him, for four straight months, we saw a good at-bat.”

Devers’ .311 batting average and .916 OPS were a byproduct of hard work, shrewdness, maturation, and talent. In March and April last year, Devers had a 53.5 percent groundball rate and didn’t homer. Yet he’s so good that he still managed to hit .294 during that span. In May, Devers decreased his groundball rate to 38.5 percent and really took off, hitting .351 with eight homers. Devers can occasionally expand the zone, particularly on soft stuff down and away — he posted a 39.4 chase rate; league average last year was 31.6. It’s something he’ll want to improve as he gets older.

Yet, it also speaks to his greatness as a hitter. If a pitcher locates a great miss, unless you exaggerate your miss — his one weakness — a hitter like Devers could still make the pitcher pay.

Devers has such excellent bat-to-ball skills that he can get to those pitches just off the edge of the plate and drive them with authority. His ability to hit to all fields is up there with the best in the game. He peppers the left-field wall at Fenway daily. Devers is also flat through the zone, making him a threat at each quadrant of the strike zone.

“Especially with the talk of the, you know, launch angles and the swing kind of going up, that’s none of what Raffy does,” Roenicke explained. “Raffy has what, I think, what [hitting coach] Tim Hyers thinks, is a great swing for today’s pitching. Today’s pitching is better stuff than we’ve ever seen. Velocity’s increased, spin rate increased on the breaking ball. This little kind of lift for sure doesn’t fit the high fastball.”

Devers was 0 for 2 Friday. He struck out in his first at-bat on an offspeed pitch he chased, low and away. In his second at-bat, he flew out to deep right, just missing a homer. It won’t take too long for him to get going again.

“I feel great,” Devers said through interpreter Bryan Almonte afterward. “I feel healthy. Obviously this is what I want to do. I was seeing the ball well as well. I’m just trying to get ready for 2020.”

Andrew Benintendi is getting his chance at the leadoff spot with Betts gone. Roenicke said it’s not ideal to stack the top of the order with two lefties, but he admitted it could change. What won’t change is Devers in the two-hole.

“Wherever the team feels I should be batting, I’ll do whatever they say,” Devers explained. “But, obviously, I had a lot of success batting in the two-hole last year. It’s not going to change my approach. Either way, I’m still going to do what I have to do. But my preference would be to bat second.”

After the game Friday, Roenicke held his press conference inside his office within the visitor’s clubhouse. It was a small group of reporters there. The Dodgers-Milwaukee Brewers game played on the mounted television across from Roenicke. The teams didn’t feature just Betts and Price as Dodgers, but Brock Holt as a Brewer.

Betts led off the contest with a sharp single up the middle, Roenicke, luckily, didn’t see it. His focus remained on the talent that’s still here.

“Devers, nice being back,” Roenicke said. “He just missed that one ball in his second at-bat. It’s just nice looking out there and seeing him out at third base.”

Shortly after, Cody Bellinger laced a double to left-center. Betts, with his signature gold chain bouncing around his neck, came around to score.

