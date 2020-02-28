“You guys all see what pitchers do, they throw a pitch then a rub here [across the face with their arm] and then their eyes are right on the radar,” Roenicke joked. “Right now, that’s not a good thing. It’s there. It’s real. You see it in every big-league game, a pitcher comes into the game, he throws his first pitch and those eyes are right up on the radar.

The club is taking this progression thing seriously with their pitchers. It’s a buildup process. The Sox don’t want their pitchers putting any extra zip on their pitches this early to try to light up a radar gun. Interim manager Ron Roenicke knows about it all too well.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fans want to be entertained. The Red Sox know that. But that doesn’t mean they’re in a rush to get a radar gun up on the big screen at JetBlue Park.

“When they don’t see what they’re used to seeing — maybe if a guy is 95 miles per hour and all of a sudden he’s 92 — he’s like, ‘Whoa.’ Whether he’s going to throw harder on that next pitch or not, it makes a difference.”

Advertisement

Roenicke knows the game has changed. Everything is about velocity now. He even said that the club targets pitchers with high velocity, but pitchers must know when to back off it. Roenicke intimated that it’s hard to get that through to pitchers.

“Sometimes you’ll see it on a 3-0 count, a guy has to throw a strike, so he’ll just back off a little bit,” Roenicke said.

He believes it starts at the youth level, where showcase tournaments now rule the amateur baseball scene. He thinks radar guns at an early age should be banned.

“But they’re just not trained to do that,” Roenicke said of pitchers. “They’re trained to get after it on every pitch.”

Advertisement

The Sox will put the gun in at some point this spring, but they are being extremely cautious across the board. They have slowed Chris Sale’s progress, announcing he will start the season on the injured list. He came into camp with pneumonia and it set him back roughly two weeks. The Sox want to be certain he’s ready, particularly with the season-ending elbow issues he had last August.

“We try not to shortcut it,” pitching coach Dave Bush said. “We’re trying to make smart decisions all the way around.”

That includes not having a radar gun at the start of spring.

McCormick moves up

After 24 years as the Red Sox’ traveling secretary, Jack McCormick is moving into a new role as the senior director of club relations. A few of the Red Sox players expressed their deep appreciation for McCormick.

“Jack, he does everything for you, man,” Jackie Bradley Jr. said Friday morning. “I obviously hate to see him move, but Jack has been doing this thing for a long time. Since the beginning, Jack was all I knew.”

Bradley said that, as a rookie, McCormick made the transition to the pros easy for him. That, sometimes, finding ways to get around or make sure your family gets tickets can be a stressful and arduous task.

“If there was anything, you went to Jack,” Michael Chavis said. “I don’t know how he did it, but he damn near managed everything off the field. His people skills are incredible, and he’s as kind and upfront as they come, which is awesome. The day-to-day aspect, he’s top-notch.”

Advertisement

The relationships McCormick forged go beyond just the playing field. He’s in constant communication with family members; in fact, he helped Mitch Moreland’s parents get him a hotel the other day.

“Behind the scenes, people don’t realize how much guys like Jack help out,” Moreland said. “You can lean on Jack and he gets it done for you. Moving to another role, that’s going to be part of it. You’re going to see guys, move around and do different things, but, I mean he’s a special guy. He’s done a lot for us. Done a lot for me.”

Moreland recalled there would be instances where he was no longer the conduit between his family members and McCormick.

“My wife, my parents, everyone has his number,” Moreland said. “And half the time I don’t even know that they talk to him. ‘Yeah, I took care of those things for your wife,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Huh?’ I don’t even know what he’s talking about and they have already done it. He comes in the clutch a lot.”

McCormick has been around Fenway since 1969, when he was with the Boston Police Department.

On the move

Mike Regan was promoted to director of major league operations, Mark Cacciatore was promoted to director of team travel, and Erin Mylett Cox was promoted to executive assistant/manager of staff support.

Advertisement

Edgar Barreto was promoted to major league strength coach. The Sox hired Anthony Cerundoloas an assistant athletic trainer, and Mike Roose has moved over to coordinator of athletic performance. Roose will mainly work with minor leaguers and rehab players. Kiyoshi Mamose remains the head strength coach. Kirby Retzer will serve as rehab strength and conditioning coach, Michael Hernandez has been hired as the strength and conditioning coach for Single A Greenville, while Ricky De Luna transitioned to a strength and conditioning coach for the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox. Jharvyn Velazquez was hired as a Dominican summer league athletic trainer. Patrick McLaughlin was promoted to coordinator of minor league operations and Stephen Aluko has been hired as assistant of Florida baseball operations. Greg Rybarczyk has been promoted to director of education and process analysis. The Red Sox also hired Jimmy O’Donnell as assistant of baseball analytics.

The Red Sox hired Jake Bruml as an assistant in amateur and professional scouting, Dante Ricciardi as an area scout in North Florida, Kirk Fredriksson as an area scout in the Mid-Atlantic, plus Lee Bryant as an area scout in South Texas and South Louisiana.

Marcus Cuellar will take on the role of coordinator of international scouting. Juan Carlos Calderon and Matias Laureano were hired as Dominican Republic area scouts, and Cesar Morillo was hired as a Venezuela area scout.

The Red Sox hired Kyri Washington as a professional scout.

Verdugo back at it

Alex Verdugo threw again on the field Friday and put some good zip on the ball. Xander Bogaerts participated in the team’s batting practice session on the field and in the cages. He’s still progressing and, as of Friday, Roenicke said he was a few days away.

Advertisement

Rafael Devers, who made his in-game debut Friday, is scheduled to play every other day.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.