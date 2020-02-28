J.D. Martinez cracked his first spring training home run since he was a Detroit Tiger on Friday.

BREAKDOWN: The Red Sox jumped out on top in the fourth, but the Twins scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: J.D. Martinez was 2 for 2, with a triple in the first and homer in the fourth. It’s his first spring training homer in three springs as a member of the Sox.

NEXT GAME: The Sox will host the New York Yankees Saturday at 1:05 p.m. NESN and WEEI 93.7-FM will carry the broadcast. Eduardo Rodriguez is set to make his first Grapefruit League appearance.

