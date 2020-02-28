BREAKDOWN: Red Sox pitchers allowed 20 hits, including four doubles and two home runs. The Sox scored five runs but were 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Andrew Benintendi continues to swing a good bat. He singled in his only official at-bat with a walk and a run.

NEXT GAME: The Red Sox visit the Twins Friday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be on WEEI-850 AM.

Box score: Phillies 12, Red Sox 5

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.