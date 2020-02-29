Manager Ron Roenicke said Saturday that Bloom will hold a meeting with him and the Sox coaches regarding how to utilize the opener, the tactic implemented by teams to help overcome a shortage of starting pitching. It was first introduced by the Tampa Bay Rays (Bloom’s team at the time) in 2018. The Oakland A’s mimicked the strategy that September and even used it in the one-game playoff against the Yankees.

The Red Sox dabbled with it last season under former manager Alex Cora. Now it appears they are all-in on employing it to start this season.

“He’s obviously familiar with it,” Roenicke said of Bloom. “He’s going to help us kind of see what the thinking is with all these scenarios that do come up [in a game]. It’s not always one formula. He said it changes from game to game.”

Roenicke is an old-school manager and admitted that this is new territory for him. He comes from an era during which starters were expected to go deep into games. If you didn’t have starting pitching, that would usually translate to a bad season. It’s a different age in baseball, however, where a crew of relievers is expected to be equal a starter who eats innings.

“It’s hard for me to really talk about the opener yet because I’m not familiar with that,” Roenicke said. “I don’t know what the game plan is on how you cover those innings. You’re covering more innings, obviously, if your starter’s just going one or two, you have to figure out how you get through those middle innings.”

In a nutshell, the opener strategy usually starts with a hard-throwing reliever who tosses the first inning. The actual starter follows the reliever in the second and ideally lasts through the sixth inning. Why? Teams want to avoid a subpar starter seeing a lineup three times through the order. In turn, it forces the opposing club to adjust. Seeing all those arms in one game can throw a hitter off.

“It’s really a disadvantage for the offensive team to try to figure out what to do,” Roenicke said.

When Chris Sale and David Price went down last year, the Sox halfheartedly committed to the opener, often times using Brian Johnson and a number of different September call-ups to fill in. They are without Sale again and another starter — only this time it’s to start the season.

“I’m hoping that we find a fourth and fifth guy, but if we don’t that’s fine. We’ll just go to the next step and maybe we have an opener,” Roenicke said.

A sense of belonging

Josh Taylor feels a little bit different this spring. He still has something to prove, of course, but he now carries a sense of belonging around the Red Sox clubhouse.

“I felt I had a pretty good year last year,” Taylor said. “You try to just build off it and continue doing what I’m doing. I came into camp last year, I was the new guy. Not many people knew who I was. I tried to just stay out of the way. Being sent down first cut [felt lousy] but I did what I could to show who I am.”

Just think, the Red Sox traded infielder Deven Marrero to the Diamondbacks two seasons ago for a player to be named. Nine days later, Taylor was sent to the Sox and assigned to Double A Portland.

The Sox recalled Taylor in May 2019, sent him back down to Triple A Pawtucket and recalled once more in June. That’s when he really took off, becoming a key piece to the Sox bullpen. The lefthander became Cora’s go-to guy in relief.

Taylor registered a 3.04 ERA, striking out 62 batters in 47⅓ innings.

“It just builds confidence,” Taylor said. “They call on me and I’m able to get the job done. It builds confidence for me. It builds confidence for them. It lets them know that any situation they need I’m going to come in and hopefully get us out of it.”

Sale to throw BP

Sale will throw up-and-down live batting practice tomorrow . . . The team continues to bring Xander Bogaerts (sore ankle) along slowly. No timeline for when he might see game action . . . The Yankees called up infielder Max Burt of North Andover, St. John’s Prep and Northeastern to their big league camp. He went 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored . . . Red Sox catcher Juan Centeno stepped awkwardly on the first-base bag in the eighth inning Saturday. He left the game and was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, Roenicke said.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.