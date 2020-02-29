BREAKDOWN: The Yankees jumped on top, 1-0, in the fourth. A balk in the bottom half of that inning tied it, and Bobby Dalbec put the Red Sox ahead with a single to left. The game then turned sloppy for the Red Sox. Christian Vazquez dropped an infield pop in the fifth that allowed two runs to score. Another run scored on a Mike Shawaryn wild pitch. In the ninth, the Sox had the bases loaded with no outs, with the winning run at the plate, but failed to score.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Eduardo Rodriguez started and worked three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six.

Advertisement

NEXT GAME: The Sox host the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. The game is on NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7.

Julian McWilliams

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.