FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year ago, the Red Sox were on the cusp of cutting Brandon Workman . His fastball velocity, which had taken an encouraging step forward at the start of camp, had slipped during a period of spring dead arm, and some voices in the organization felt that the team should move on from the out-of-options righthander.

But a number of front-office members pounded the table for the righthander and he ended up sticking with one of the final spots on the roster. Given the way that he capitalized — a 10-1 record, 1.88 ERA, 16 saves, and the lowest batting average (.123) and slugging percentage (.166) ever by a Sox pitcher who threw at least 50 innings — it seems safe to assume that he will have a spot on the 2020 team.

Interim manager Ron Roenicke has made no secret of his view of Workman as an ideal closer.

Advertisement

“Workman has the mentality to do that. It allows us to believe that he can go out and do that for an entire season,” said Roenicke. “Not everybody can do that.”

Brandon Workman has 16 career regular-season saves. John Bazemore/Associated Press

Yet the Sox have always known that Workman had the fortitude for virtually any role — a notion reflected by his critical late-innings role as a rookie en route to the 2013 title. While the team saw him as a potential starter when they took him out of the University of Texas in the second round of the 2010 draft, Workman had a presence that seemed well-suited for the first or last inning.

“Those qualities he had — toughness, work ethic, and makeup — were just off the charts and would serve him well in any role,” said Red Sox scout Jim Robinson , who covered Workman in college. “He’s never been scared. That’s the thing about Brandon. He’ll compete like nobody else. He’s never scared of a situation.”

Advertisement

Workman showed as much once the Red Sox restructured their bullpen to establish him as the final line of defense in the second half of last season. Armed with a fastball that ticked back up to 93-94 miles per hour and a wipeout curveball that ranked as elite — along with a cutter to keep him unpredictable — he was 13-for-15 in save opportunities after the All-Star break, convincing the Sox that he is well-suited for such a role again in 2020.

On Sunday, he made his first Grapefruit League appearance in preparation for that role, blitzing through a perfect inning with two strikeouts.

“It’s definitely nice knowing that I’m probably going to make the team this year,” he chuckled. “Being the closer is kind of the job that everybody wants in the bullpen. Obviously I’ve wanted that since I became a reliever. It’s really not that big of an adjustment.”

Nasty Nate

Nate Eovaldi utterly overwhelmed a lineup of several Atlanta Braves regulars over three scoreless innings. The hard-throwing righthander allowed one just one baserunner — the product of an infield single — walked none, struck out four, and threw 28 of 40 pitches (70 percent) for strikes. He was pleased both with his ability to attack the strike zone and to feature a full mix of pitches, with increased emphasis on his slider against righties and his splitter against lefties.

Advertisement

“The command on my off-seed pitches has been really well and my mechanics are really good right now,” said Eovaldi.

Eovaldi’s four strikeouts came against four consecutive hitters, as he struck out the side in the second (curveball, fastball, split) and then whiffed his first batter of the third inning. In two spring starts, he’s thrown five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight.

“It’s so difficult to be able to catch up to 100,” said Roenicke. “Then you have to cheat and all of the sudden here comes the split or the curveball or his cutter. It’s why we like him so much when you see that kind of command he’s going to go through a lineup. That’s another really good lineup we faced.”

Still no ‘X’

Nine games into the Grapefruit League schedule, Xander Bogaerts is “still a ways away” from playing in a game as he continues to work his way back from a left ankle injury, according to Roenicke. That said, the manager remains hopeful – though perhaps less than certain – that his shortstop will be ready by Opening Day. “If we can kind of build him up quicker, we’ll do it,” said Roenicke. “How he performs and what he’s thinking helps us to decide how much we can push him and how much, really, how many [at-bats] he needs.” Roenicke noted that once Bogaerts is cleared to play, he can make up for lost time by taking part in minor league games, where he can get as many as nine or 10 at-bats in an afternoon . . . Mitch Moreland left Sunday’s game after the top of the first inning due to tightness he felt in his right hamstring while ranging to field a foul ball. He considered the injury minor. “I just didn’t want to push it right now,” said Moreland. “Early in camp, just trying to be smart with it.” . . . Andrew Benintendi has been dealing with mild discomfort in his quadriceps muscle that has kept him sidelined since Thursday, but the outfielder isn’t expected to miss much time. He could return to game action by Tuesday in Tampa Bay against the Yankees. “It’s just not a big deal at all,” said Benintendi. “We’re just being smart.” . . . Alex Verdugo (lower back stress reaction) could start swinging this week.

Advertisement

Sock for Ock

First baseman Josh Ockimey , in big league camp as a non-roster invitee, took particular encouragement from his homer in live batting practice against Chris Sale. Last year, the 24-year-old crushed righties (.237/.379/.519 with 21 homers) but struggled mightily against southpaws (.100/.268/.267 with 4 homers). He spent the offseason working to stay more closed in his stance against lefties, an effort that was reinforced in a recent batting cage conversation with David Ortiz. “That was a really big thing I had to realize last year. I broke it down and realized my angles were off last year. I wasn’t really picking up the ball well from lefties. That was one thing I really tried to work on for this year,” said Ockimey. “I feel a lot better against lefties now.” . . . Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is amply familiar with using an “opener” – a reliever who would work in a short stint – as a starter after having been part of its introduction and development with the Rays in 2018-19. He met with Roenicke and members of the coaching staff on Sunday morning to discuss the strategy and its potential use with the Sox. “He didn’t want to be like a professor and he’s teaching us all,” said Roenicke. “[But] I’ve talked to him quite a bit about this and I still learned things today that I needed to know. So the more information I get and we hear about it, helps us to decide when we get near the end of camp how we’re going to do things.” The Sox have acknowledged that with no identified fifth starter and with Sale on the injured list to open the year, they could use an “opener” for one or two spots in the rotation . . . While both Kevin Pillar and Jackie Bradley Jr. have spent most of their careers in centerfield, Bradley has some experience playing Fenway Park’s spacious rightfield. Even so, Roenicke anticipates that on days when both players are in the lineup, Bradley will play center and Pillar will be in right.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier