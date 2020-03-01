BREAKDOWN : At JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Rafael Devers — playing his second game of the spring — stayed on a low 2-2 changeup from Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz and blasted it to center field for a two-run homer in the first inning. The Red Sox pitching staff got strong work from Nate Eovaldi (3 scoreless innings), Brandon Workman (1 perfect inning) and Tanner Houck (3 scoreless innings) before withstanding a ninth-inning wobble by Marcus Walden, who was in his second inning of work.

PLAYER OF TH E DAY: Eovaldi was dominant, combining incredible velocity with a five-pitch mix to blitz through three scoreless innings in which he allowed one infield hit and struck out four members of a strong Braves lineup.

NEXT GAME: The Sox will travel to Lakeland to play the Tigers, with righthander Ryan Weber trying to further his case for a rotation spot against Detroit lefty Daniel Norris. Reliever Matt Barnes will make his first start of the spring. The game will be on WEEI-AM 850 radio.

