ESPN has added a big name to its lineup of baseball analysts.

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is joining the network as primarily a game analyst. Jones, an eight-time All-Star during his 19-year career with the Atlanta Braves, will make his debut during the Dodgers-Giants broadcast March 26 as part of the network’s Opening Day coverage.

Jones, who made two appearances as a guest analyst for ESPN last season, also will work two other opening-week games. He’ll be in the booth for the Yankees-Rays matchup March 30 and the World Series champion Nationals’ home opener against the Mets April 2.