BREAKDOWN : Ryan Weber, Matt Barnes, and Colten Brewer allowed one unearned run over five innings as the Sox took a 7-1 lead. Denyi Reyes, Phillips Valdez, and Adam Lau allowed 10 runs on nine hits over the remaining four innings. The Tigers scored six in the bottom of the ninth for the tie, the last three on Travis Demeritte’s second homer of the game. Bobby Dalbec, Marcus Wilson, and Connor Wong homered for the Sox.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Weber struck out six of the 12 batters he faced.

NEXT GAME: The Sox play the Yankees in Tampa at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, The game will be on ESPN and WEEI-AM 850. Martin Perez will face Masahiro Tanaka.

