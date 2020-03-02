The Red Sox have 24 days to cut down from 67 to 26 players. Beyond that, it’s entirely possible that they open the season with a player or two who isn’t in their camp right now. Chaim Bloom will scour the waiver wire and trade market in late March to seek even marginal improvements to the roster.

Now, the Red Sox have so many players in camp that extra lockers were needed. There are more random twentysomething dudes with facial hair walking around than at a Phish concert.

Back in the good old days — last year — predicting the Red Sox roster to open the season was a straightforward task. Outside of the final spot in the bullpen or on the bench, you knew who fit where.

Advertisement

But for now, here is our latest prognostication for how the Sox will look on March 26 in Toronto when they open the season.

CATCHER (2): Christian Vazquez, Jonathan Lucroy.

Explanation: The Sox appeared set at this position when they signed Kevin Plawecki as Vazquez’s backup. The unexpected arrival of Lucroy on a minor league contract changed their options. If Lucroy earns a spot, it makes sense for the Sox to keep him if only to flip him to another team at some point. The other alternative would be to stash Lucroy in the minors.

The Sox have enviable catcher depth in Vazquez, Lucroy, Plawecki, Jett Bandy, and Juan Centeno.

INFIELD (7): Xander Bogaerts (SS), Rafael Devers (3B), Mitch Moreland (1B), Jose Peraza (2B), Michael Chavis (UTIL), Tzu-Wei Lin (UTIL), Jonathan Arauz (UTIL).

Explanation: That Bogaerts has yet to play because of a sore left ankle is becoming more of a concern. But he has ample time to get ready, so for now no changes in this group. Lin has swung the bat well and Chavis will be needed to platoon with Moreland.

Advertisement

Arauz is getting a good look. The 21-year-old, who was a Rule 5 Draft selection, is not ready for the majors, but the Red Sox are looking for any avenue to add young talent to the organization.

OUTFIELD (4): Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar.

Explanation: With Alex Verdugo likely to start the season on the injured list, the Sox could start the season with this group and use Lin as a backup. That would allow them to keep Arauz on the roster.

If they decide they need another outfielder, John Andreoli or Nick Longhi could handle the job until Verdugo is ready. Jarren Duran is fun to watch but needs more time in the minors.

Benintendi appears primed for a big season. I get a sense that the two-year, $10 million deal he agreed to eased his mind.

Rotation (4): LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, RHP Nate Eovaldi, LHP Martin Perez, RHP Ryan Weber.

Explanation: Chris Sale will open the year on the injured list and that now leaves two holes in the rotation.

The Sox evidently see something in Weber, who has a 5.04 ERA in 42 major league games, including 5.96 in 11 starts. He’s the leading contender for one of those spots.

The Sox will search for another starter via trade. But Bloom also could use an opener for one of the spots. That would give him a chance to evaluate more of the pitchers he’s added to the organization in the last few months.

Advertisement

You can expect a flurry of roster moves all season when it comes to the pitching staff, maybe even more so in April with 20 games in 21 days to open the season.

Bullpen (9): RHP Brandon Workman, RHP Matt Barnes, LHP Josh Taylor, RHP Ryan Brasier, LHP Darwinzon Hernandez, RHP Colten Brewer, LHP Josh Osich, RHP Marcus Walden, LHP Brian Johnson.

Explanation: If the Sox use an opener they’ll also need somebody as the “bulk” pitcher to go 3-4 innings. That would be a good role for Johnson, who has pitched well so far in camp. Walden and Hernandez also can work multiple innings.

The previous regime liked Brasier, Brewer, and Walden a lot. We’ll see if that remains true.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.