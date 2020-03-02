“It is,” he said Monday morning. “Especially [because] the days are close. You’re kind of wondering, ‘Hey are you going to get in [games] in time?’ ”

Bogaerts, who has been dealing with left ankle soreness since the start of camp, was asked if it is frustrating.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The season starts in fewer than 25 days, and Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts still hasn’t seen any game action in spring training.

Bogaerts hopes to get in games this week. His progression has been slow, but he has ramped up his activity recently, taking grounders and batting practice. He hasn’t had any setbacks, he said. It’s just a matter of getting acclimated to moving around more.

“I’ve started doing baseball activities, so sometimes I get sore in other areas because I haven’t been swinging, taking grounders, stuff like that,” Bogaerts said. “I think it’s all coming along well.”

Bogaerts has taken live batting practice just once this spring, against Eduardo Rodriguez, but remains confident he will be ready for Opening Day.

“My swing and all is not midseason form,” he said. “I think it will be a good time to work on that. I think we have enough time.”

The Sox will need Bogaerts’s presence in the clubhouse and on the field more than ever. Unprompted, Bogaerts said it will be different without Mookie Betts around.

“Knowing that we traded away Mookie, that might put some pressure on us to go out and do more,” he said. “I think we should be a little careful with that. We just don’t want to put pressure on ourselves and get in a big hole just because we want to fill someone’s shoes like Mookie’s. Mookie is one of the best players in the game.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.