BREAKDOWN: It was an embarrassing game for the Red Sox, who allowed six runs in the first inning on five hits, three wild pitches, two walks, and an error. Martin Perez was charged with all six runs, one earned. Masahiro Tanaka and four relievers held the Sox to two hits and struck out 13 with one walk. The Sox are 1-4-1 in their last six games and have allowed 43 runs.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Righthander Austin Brice, who was acquired from Miami in January, worked a perfect fifth inning and struck out two.

Advertisement

NEXT GAME: The Sox host the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday. Righthander Jeffrey Springs will face righthander Ivan Nova. The game will be on WEEI 850-AM.

Box score: Yankees 9, Red Sox 1

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.