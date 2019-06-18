Group C teams unlikely to challenge top squads

However, none of the three Group C co-leaders appears capable of challenging the WWC elite (France, Germany, United States), though Australia, a 4-1 winner over Jamaica in Grenoble, has gained momentum with consecutive victories.

The three teams concluded the opening round tied on points, Italy (2-1-0, 6 points) taking Group C on goal differential after a 1-0 loss to Brazil in Valenciennes on Tuesday.

Italy has regained the stature of its teams of the 1990s. Australia appears strong enough to match its quarterfinal finishes of the last three Women’s World Cup finishes. And Brazil seems capable of making an impact at full strength.

■ Italy’s defending is among the best in the WWC, but the Azzurre are missing one of their best back liners, Juventus’s Cecilia Salvai (knee), injured before the start of the tournament. At their best, the Italians can challenge. But their performance against Brazil has lowered expectations.

■ Marta, 33, converted a record 17th WWC career goal after a questionable penalty kick call. Midfielder Formiga, 41, has set a mark for the oldest competitor in the event. But these are the type of records reminiscent of the 2006 Brazilian men’s team, which fell in the World Cup quarterfinals, despite — or because of — depending on older, record-setting performers such as Cafu and Ronaldo.

■ After losing to Italy (2-1) and falling behind by two goals against Brazil, the Australians responded to a wake-up call. Since late in the first half of the Brazil game, the Aussies have outscored opponents, 7-1. Chicago Red Stars forward Sam Kerr scored all of Australia’s goals against Jamaica.

■ The Reggae Girlz appear to have enough talent to contend at the group stage. But a lack of preparation (only a late financial rescue led by Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella, salvaged their chances) hindered the defensive organization.

Coming Wednesday

■ England vs. Japan, Group D, Nice — Rematch of a 2015 WWC semifinal, won by Japan, 2-1. England (2-0-0, 6 points) leads Japan by 2 points and can avoid meeting Canada or The Netherlands (Group E winner).

■ Argentina vs. Scotland, Group D, Paris — Scotland’s open style of play should give it the best chance of contending for the second round as a third-place team. Argentina’s defensive style has kept it in contention, but advancement depends on producing offense. The Argentinians have totaled two goals in eight WWC matches since 2003.

