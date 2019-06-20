US wins Group F at World Cup with victory over Sweden

LE HAVRE, France — The defending champion US national team faced its toughest test of the Women’s World Cup so far and remained dominant Thursday, beating Sweden, 2-0, to serve up a measure of revenge against the team that stunned the confident Americans in the last Olympics.

Lindsey Horan scored within the first three minutes, the fastest goal of this tournament. The US went up, 2-0, on an own goal by Jonna Andersson in the 50th minute that gave the Americans a tournament-record 18 goals in the group stage.

The US did not concede a goal in its first three matches.