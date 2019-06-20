US wins Group F at World Cup with victory over Sweden
LE HAVRE, France — The defending champion US national team faced its toughest test of the Women’s World Cup so far and remained dominant Thursday, beating Sweden, 2-0, to serve up a measure of revenge against the team that stunned the confident Americans in the last Olympics.
Lindsey Horan scored within the first three minutes, the fastest goal of this tournament. The US went up, 2-0, on an own goal by Jonna Andersson in the 50th minute that gave the Americans a tournament-record 18 goals in the group stage.
The US did not concede a goal in its first three matches.
Advertisement
Already assured a spot in the Round of 16 before the game, the US finished atop Group F and will head to Reims to face Spain Monday. Sweden will play Canada in Paris.
This was the first tournament game between the two teams since the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics. The Swedes bunkered in on defense and advanced on penalties after a 1-1 draw, handing the US its earliest-ever exit from the Olympic tournament. Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo called the Swedes ‘‘cowards’’ for the defensive stand.
The @USWNT cruise past Sweden to finish the group stage without allowing a goal. #FIFAWWC— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2019
Watch the full game highlights with our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YHBPj01moy