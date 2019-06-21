Bruce Arena’s impact has been clear, and he isn’t done with Revolution

After a disastrous start to the season, the Revolution have rallied under interim coach Mike Lapper and Arena. They are 3-1-2 (2-0-2 in MLS games) and have not lost a match in regulation time since a 5-0 defeat at the Chicago Fire May 8.

The Revolution are exhibiting a possession-oriented, wide-open style, setting the offensive tone in Arena’s first three games on the bench.

A month into his tenure with the Revolution, Bruce Arena’s winning touch might be wearing off. But even though they lost, 2-1, in overtime to Orlando City SC in a US Open Cup match Wednesday, the team seems transformed.

Arena, hired as sporting director/head coach last month, appears to be optimizing the team’s talent and plans to “make the roster a little bit more complete” before the end of the season.

Though the Revolution have been playing away from home, the attack has looked potent. They were mostly on the attack in Orlando, but lacked a finishing touch until Justin Rennicks headed in his first goal for the team off a Carles Gil cross in the 117th minute.

Rennicks, who recently returned from playing for the US in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, helped energize the offense in the late going and indicated that he could become an effective substitute in his initial professional season.

Rennicks could receive more opportunities as the Revolution play three games in a nine-day span: against the Philadelphia Union (Wednesday), the Houston Dynamo (June 29), and a visit to the Colorado Rapids (July 4).

By maintaining possession and playing through Gil, the Revolution have also lightened the pressure on the back line. The combination of Jalil Anibaba, slated to be a reserve at the start of the season, and Andrew Farrell, moved to central defense initially because of injuries, has been effective. But if Michael Mancienne fails to recover from injury, Arena likely will bring in an experienced center back.

“They’re getting better, and all we’re trying to do is get better every day here, and be a more competitive team,” Arena said. “Obviously, down the road, we have to make the roster a little bit more complete. But I think the players have done extremely well.”

Venturing into USL

The Revolution are planning to field a team in the USL next season. Their “second team” would likely start in the USL League One (third division) and could provide opportunities to develop players. It also would provide games for first-teamers such as Rennicks, plus Zach Herivaux and Brian Wright, who have played on loan to other USL teams.

Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo would be in charge of the team, either as coach or general manager. Onalfo, who has been head coach of D.C. United, the Los Angeles Galaxy, and Sporting Kansas City in MLS, coached Galaxy II in the USL.

Several MLS teams have entries in the USL; two (Orlando City SC and Toronto FC) have squads in the USL League One.

Prices just went up

Dynamo Kiev striker Vladyslav Supriaga, who scored twice in Ukraine’s 2-1 win over South Korea in the final of the U-20 World Cup, had been offered to MLS before the tournament. There were no takers then, and Supriaga’s stock has risen, likely pricing him out of MLS.

The U-20 tournament showcased only a small sampling of young talent. Most of the best players were missing, according to an evaluation by the Italian monthly Guerin Sportivo, which rated the top 100 U-20 players. There were 37 Brazilians on the list, including Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., 18.

Vinicius earned a 45 million euro transfer from Flamengo and is now valued at 75 million euros by transfermarkt.de.

Some U-20 players did not participate in the event, as they are established on the full national team, including France’s Kylian Mbappe (valued at 200 million euros) and US midfielder Christian Pulisic (60 million euros). Others missed out because their teams did not qualify.

Neither of the finalists, Ukraine and South Korea, had a player on the top 100 list. South Korea’s Kangin Lee (10 million euros), who plays for Valencia CF, also increased his worth significantly.

We knew them when

The Boston Breakers competed in three leagues from 2001-17, finishing in first place in 2003 and ’12, second place in 2010, and dropping to last place in their final three seasons. Meanwhile, the Boston Renegades produced two stars who have been in Women’s World Cup starting lineups in France: defender Becky Sauerbrunn (US) and forward Jodie Taylor (England). Renegades who played in previous WWC tournaments include Shannon Boxx and Angela Hucles.

“It’s great to see the excitement around the [World Cup] and see the NWSL is still going strong,” said Peter Bradley, who coached the Renegades to W-League titles in 2001 and ’02, then worked as the team’s technical director.

“Women’s soccer does need people to get behind it at all levels. Look at the Portland franchise, they are getting 12,000 per game, and you see it can work. They need to mesh it in with the men’s professional game, somewhat.

“I think Boston could support a franchise, maybe if the Revolution combine with a women’s program.”

Sauerbrunn (ex-University of Virginia) and Taylor (ex-Oregon State) were recruited by Renegades coach Luis Reis.

“She was very good back then, and it’s no surprise she’s doing what she’s done,” Bradley said of Taylor. “Her attitude was always fantastic. She had a nose for goal and always looked like a quality player.”