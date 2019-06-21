Revolution part ways with defender Gabriel Somi

The Revolution have mutually agreed with defender Gabriel Somi to part ways.

Acquired at the start of 2018 after six professional seasons in Sweden, Somi began his tenure in New England with promise, starting in his first nine matches. His struggles defending out wide were quickly exploited, though, and after three more starts and a pair of substitute appearances, Somi, 27, has not appeared in a competitive match since July 18, 2018, at Minnesota.

Somi’s final appearance with the Revolution came in last month’s charity friendly against Chelsea FC, when he logged 59 minutes as a substitute. In all, he played 1,403 minutes for New England, registering two assists.