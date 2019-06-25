Revolution hire Dave van den Bergh as assistant coach

The Revolution have hired Dave van den Bergh as an assistant coach.

Van den Bergh most recently was an assistant coach with the US U20 national team, doing two stints in that role, from 2010-16 and in 2019. In 2018, he was head coach of the U19 team and coached the U15s from 2016-18. Van den Bergh led the U20 team to World Cup quarterfinal appearances in 2015 and 2019.

“Dave’s blend of experience playing in MLS and Europe, and coaching throughout the United States Youth National Team system, will serve him exceptionally well as an assistant coach here in New England,” Revolution head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena said in a statement.