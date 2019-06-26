France stands in the way of US reaching World Cup semifinals

The US is favored to retain its World Cup title but will have to go through host nation France in Paris on Friday, then England or Norway, before reaching the final. These opponents are able to match the US physically, and will continue to challenge the Americans tactically and technically. Their improvement should accelerate, making this possibly the last World Cup in which the US is a clear-cut favorite.

Most countries lag behind the US in terms of emphasizing women’s sports at the national team level. But women’s leagues have been going strong in several Western European countries for decades, and club teams such as FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Olympique Lyon, and Manchester City are taking things to another level.

Investment in women’s soccer is paying off for European nations in the eighth Women’s World Cup. Seven Euro teams have reached the quarterfinals, the United States the lone outsider left standing.

The NWSL — the third women’s league in the US since the 1999 World Cup — has provided a platform for the national team since 2013. But should Euro clubs continue to succeed, they could rival the NWSL for top-level players. The US could counter by involving more MLS teams in financing the NWSL. Another option would be going to a regional setup, which functioned well in the days of the Boston Renegades, who were founded in 1996. The Renegades’ roster included several internationals, including US starting central defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who played for the team in 2005.

■ So far, the US squad seems more confident in attack and more certain tactically than France, which needed late, controversial penalty kicks, plus an extra-time goal to advance. The US has plenty in reserve, with Lindsey Horan, Carli Lloyd, and Christen Press as late-game sparks off the bench.

■ Les Bleues have a 2-0-1 record against the Red, White, and Blue in the last two years, taking a 3-1 victory in January. Kadidiatou Diani scored twice in that match, but she has gone scoreless in France’s four games in this tournament.

Upcoming Thursday

■ England vs. Norway, Stade Océan, Le Havre. Parris — winger Nikita Parris, that is — could meet France in Lyon in the next round, should England win. The Three Lionesses have momentum — a five-game World Cup winning streak — plus they have been able to reintegrate Toni Duggan into the attack as she recovered from injury. In their last meeting, Norway defeated England, 1-0, in 2017, the goal scored by Ada Hegerberg, who later that year declared her boycott against the national team. The Norwegians could have difficulty in the knockout stage without Hegerberg, 23, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner as the best female player in Europe. Norway has not defeated a Euro foe in the World Cup since 2003.