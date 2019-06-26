Revolution battles Philadelphia Union to 1-1 draw
The Revolution have yet to trail on the score in regulation time in seven games in all competitions since early last month. But the team’s winning ways were interrupted as they played to a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night.
The Revolution (4-8-5, 17 points) improved their unbeaten streak in league games to five (2-0-3), but squandered the lead against the first-place Union (9-4-5, 32 points). The opening goal was scored by Brandon Bye, his second of the season, scored past former Harvard goalkeeper Matt Freese, making his third start in place of Andre Blake, playing for Jamaica in the Gold Cup.
Bye half-volleyed a short-hopped corner kick from Carles Gil to score past Freese and midfielder Brenden Aaronson on the near post. The corner was set up as a Teal Bunbury shot off a Juan Agudelo feed was knocked away by Freese, seconds after Agudelo fired left-footed barely wide.
The Union rallied behind substitutes Ilsinho and Fafa Picault. Kacper Przybylko equalized, finishing into an open net after Picault ran through the middle of the field. Picault crossed from near the end line past goalkeeper Brad Knighton and off defender Andrew Farrell.
The Revolution, who play host to the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, seemed in control for most of the game, and nearly upped the lead as substitute Juan Fernando Caicedo fired high in the 72d minute. Both teams tired near the end, several Union players collapsing on the field after the final whistle.