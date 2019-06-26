Revolution battles Philadelphia Union to 1-1 draw

The Revolution have yet to trail on the score in regulation time in seven games in all competitions since early last month. But the team’s winning ways were interrupted as they played to a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night.

The Revolution (4-8-5, 17 points) improved their unbeaten streak in league games to five (2-0-3), but squandered the lead against the first-place Union (9-4-5, 32 points). The opening goal was scored by Brandon Bye, his second of the season, scored past former Harvard goalkeeper Matt Freese, making his third start in place of Andre Blake, playing for Jamaica in the Gold Cup.