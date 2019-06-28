Team USA made itself at home from the start

The US team took control from the start, winger Megan Rapinoe scoring on a fifth-minute free kick, then doubled the advantage midway through the second half and held on a hot night at Parc des Princes.

The Women’s World Cup bracket was set up to pit France and the United States in the quarterfinals, and they met Friday with predictable results — the Americans winning, 2-1, in Paris.

If FIFA wanted to deprive its own tournament of the home team for the final week, the organization succeeded.

■ The US team simply seemed better prepared than France. The game began with the Americans on the offensive, Julie Ertz’s drive saved 50 seconds after the opening kickoff. In the opening seconds of the second half, Sam Mewis’s low shot was saved, Tobin Heath nearly converting the rebound.

■ Throw-ins led to both US goals, a sign the French were not on their toes. Alex Morgan set up Rapinoe’s free kick for the opening goal, speeding past Griedge Mbock Bathy, earning a foul. In the 20th minute, France again was caught off-guard on a similar throw-in, Rapinoe breaking free for a cross from near the penalty area.

■ Another throw-in caught the French unprepared, as Rapinoe scored the second goal into an open net on a late back-post run in the 65th minute. This time, Heath squared after running through the France back line, playing high. Mewis’s near-post run drew right back Marion Torrent, leaving Rapinoe open.

■ The Red, White, and Blue seemed out of synch defending an 81st-minute free kick, Les Bleues sixth goal (out of 10) off set pieces. Most of the US players held their line, but Mewis kept Wendie Renard onside on the goal. The Americans should have lined up Mewis (who stands 5 feet 10½ inches tall) next to Renard (6-1½). The US squad also seemed vulnerable on set pieces after Mewis was replaced by Carli Lloyd in the 82d minute.

■ France never seemed capable of converting more than once. Kadidiatou Diani was France’s best threat, but she struggled as a right winger against Crystal Dunn. By the time coach Corinne Diacre switched Diani to center forward, it was too late. France went into the tournament with a bloc of Olympique Lyon players. The key turnover leading to the second US goal was an unforced error, Amel Majri’s pass intended for Amandine Henry — her Lyon teammate.

The semifinals are set for Lyon on July 2 and 3, but the only OL players will be foreigners.

■ Had France been able to send the match into overtime, the US squad would likely have won, anyway. With Morgan drawing attention at center forward, late substitutes Lloyd and Christen Press seemed prepared to blow past the back line, and Lindsey Horan was available for late runs.

■ Jill Ellis earned her 100th victory as US coach. Her first win was against France (1-0) in Tampa on June 15, 2014. A week later, Morgan scored twice as the teams played to a 2-2 draw at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The US had been winless against France in the last three games (0-1-2).