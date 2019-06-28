scorecardresearch
United States 2, France 1

US women advance to World Cup semifinals by defeating France

staff and wire reportsJune 28, 2019, 14 minutes ago
Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath embrace after Rapinoe’s second goal.
Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath embrace after Rapinoe’s second goal.(francisco seco/AP)

Megan Rapinoe had two more goals to lead the top-ranked US women’s team to a 2-1 victory over France Friday in the World Cup quarterfinals at Paris.

The US moves on to the semifinals Tuesday against England.

France, ranked No. 4 in the world, had hoped to become the first nation to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup titles at the same time. The men won last year in Russia.

The US is seeking its fourth Women’s World Cup championship.