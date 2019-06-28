United States 2, France 1
US women advance to World Cup semifinals by defeating France
Megan Rapinoe had two more goals to lead the top-ranked US women’s team to a 2-1 victory over France Friday in the World Cup quarterfinals at Paris.
The US moves on to the semifinals Tuesday against England.
France, ranked No. 4 in the world, had hoped to become the first nation to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup titles at the same time. The men won last year in Russia.
The US is seeking its fourth Women’s World Cup championship.
DREAM START FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019
MORGAN ➡️ HEATH ➡️ RAPINOE— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019
A wonderful team goal doubles the @USWNT's lead! #FIFAWWC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B9OGQIKzSP