US women can neutralize speed and skill of Netherlands in the final

The United States should not have as much difficulty dealing with the Dutch in the final on Sunday. Like the Swedes, the Americans present an experienced team. The US also has the weapons to neutralize the Netherlands’ skill and speed. The Americans have not been behind on the score in winning six straight games in France, and they are not likely to let the Dutch get in front.

The Netherlands plays a technical game and its players display youthful enthusiasm and quickness. That combination was difficult for Sweden to counter as the Dutch took a 1-0 overtime victory in the Women’s World Cup semifinals in Lyon, France on Wednesday.

■ The Netherlands beat Sweden to balls when it counted and usually seemed confident of winning one-on-one battles. Sweden struggled to contend with the playmaking of Danielle van de Donk and the shutdown defending by right back Desiree van Lunteren. Van de Donk got the worst of some clashes, but recovered to make the decisive play to set up Jackie Groenen’s 99th-minute goal. The US midfield will present even more challenging obstacles for Van de Donk. Whether the US goes with Christen Press or Megan Rapinoe on the left wing, either should be able to get by van Lunteren.

■ The best chance for the OranjeLeeuwinnen against the US would be to slow down the game in the opening half, and absolutely not fall behind early. Only Thailand has kept the Americans from scoring in the opening 11 minutes, and the Thais gave up a goal in the 12th minute on the way to a 13-0 loss. The Netherlands has relied heavily on the right wing tag team combo of Lineth Beerensteyn and Shanice Van de Sanden, but they will find the going tough against Crystal Dunn. If the Dutch have difficulty opening the field, it will be difficult to go through van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema in the middle.

■ The Netherlands is probably four years away from producing a WWC-winning team. The oldest Dutch player is 29-year-old goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal — the average age of the US team is 29 — and Sunday’s match could well be a prelude to the 2023 final.

■ This was probably the last WWC run for several Swede veterans, and coach Peter Gerhardsson got the most out of the team. Gerhardsson sandbagged the group stage game against the US, losing, 2-0, and the Swedes would have stood little chance against the Americans in the final. Key Swedish players are past their prime – Nilla Fischer, Hedvig Lindahl, and Caroline Seger have had their day against the US. Fischer, who scored the decider the last time the US lost in the WWC eight years ago, hit the post in regulation time against the Netherlands. Lindahl tipped a Miedema header off the bar in regulation injury time. Seger was caught off guard as van de Donk froze the defense on the goal, but then delivered a pinpoint through ball for Sofia Jakobsson to go into the penalty alone in the 118th minute. Van Lunteren made a long recovery run to stop Jakobsson, though.