Revolution overcome weather delays in topping Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Teal Bunbury scored his 50th MLS goal and the New England Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids, 2-1, in a match that included three weather delays Thursday night.

The game was delayed for an hour before kickoff due to lightning in the area and had two more lightning delays lasting a total of more than two hours during the first half. The match ended 15 minutes after midnight, more than five hours after it was scheduled to start.

Bunbury opened the scoring in the eighth minute, chest trapping Edgar Castillo’s cross and tucking a right-footed shot into the far corner.