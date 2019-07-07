Overflowing with talent, US could not be stopped

■ Ellis made the right lineup selections, going with Sam Mewis in midfield and Megan Rapinoe on the left wing. But the US likely would have been just as effective with Horan and Press. The only indispensable players for the US in the final might have been left back Crystal Dunn and central defender Becky Sauerbrunn. The Dutch could not overcome Dunn or Sauerbrunn, whose combination of quickness, recovery ability, and timing stifled nearly every advance on their side of the field. Dutch coach Sarina Wiegmann basically used tactics similar to what England tried in a 2-1 semifinal loss to the US; attacking through Lineth Beerensteyn, running off center forward Vivanne Miedema, abandoning wing play, until late in the contest. The Dutch brought on Jill Roord and Shanice van de Sanden, but they had no luck going against Dunn or Ali Krieger, who replaced Kelley O’Hara at right back after halftime.

American athleticism and physicality made the difference. US coach Jill Ellis had so many interchangeable parts to choose from, she could leave Lindsey Horan on the bench and wait until the result was decided to bring on Carli Lloyd and Christen Press against the Netherlands.

The US did not have to do anything spectacular to win the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time in eight editions. The Americans warmed up against Thailand and Chile in early June, then steamrolled five of Europe’s best teams, concluding with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Lyon, France, on Sunday.

■ Both teams did well to shut down the midfield, and there was not much room for creative play. But the supporting muscle provided by Julie Ertz and Mewis allowed former Boston Breaker midfielder Rose Lavelle to provide sparks of spontaneity. Lavelle set up her 69th-minute goal with a stepover, then a left-foot finish. Dunn started the sequence by dispossessing Danielle van de Donk.

■ Alex Morgan’s positioning and possession as a target forward gave the US an advantage against the Netherlands’ most glaring weakness – central defense. Morgan was blind-sided by Stephanie van der Gragt in the third minute, but mostly was a step ahead of the Netherlands’ back-liners. By the second half, Anouk Dekker and van der Gragt were running out of steam, and van der Gragt fouled Morgan to set up Rapinoe’s 61st-minute penalty kick.

■ VAR replays were often decisive and disruptive during the tournament and, again, in the final. In the 60th minute, Van der Gragt mis-timed an attempted clearance and caught Morgan. The play happened quickly and French referee Stephanie Frappart signaled a corner kick, but then was alerted by the VAR crew. After reviewing the play, Frappart had no choice but to award a penalty kick. That was a difficult ruling for the Dutch, since van der Gragt had not been beaten on the sequence. In the 37th minute, Morgan received contact from behind and went down in the penalty area, but no foul was called and no replay ordered. In the 85th minute, Tobin Heath split two defenders and could have earned a penalty for a handling violation, but there was no alert from the VAR referee. VAR is seldom used on decisions near the center circle, but no-calls in that area can lead to decisive sequences. After a Morgan shot was saved for a corner in the 40th minute, Lavelle went down in possession — again, no call and no VAR — leading to one of the few Dutch threats via counterattack. Beerensteyn was about to break free when she was fouled by Abby Dahlkemper, who was cautioned.

■ The US commanded the game and the margin of victory could have been higher. But this did not seem as much of a mismatch as the US’ 5-2 win over Japan in the 2015 final. Any of the seven quarterfinalists — all European teams — could be expected to challenge the US in 2023. None of those nations can do so without being at near to full strength, though. Only the US roster has the depth to win with stars missing.