WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FINAL

Women’s World Cup Final live updates: US vs. Netherlands

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,July 7, 2019, 24 minutes ago
Jessica McDonald, left, Kelley O'Hara, and the US will take on The Netherlands in the Women's World Cup Final. (Francisco Seco/AP)
Jessica McDonald, left, Kelley O’Hara, and the US will take on The Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup Final. (Francisco Seco/AP)

The United States women’s national team face the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday in Lyon, France. The Americans are aiming for a fourth title, while the Dutch are hoping to pull off the upset and win it for the first time. The game kicks off at 11 a.m.

Both teams have been a perfect 6-0 through the tournament. The US advanced to the final by defeating England 2-1 in one semifinal, while the Dutch won 1-0 over Sweden in extra time in the other.

Though the US is favored, the Netherlands have a talented team capable of springing a surprise. The Dutch are reigning European champions, despite first qualifying for the World Cup in 2015. The Americans have been a powerhouse since the women’s version of the tournament first began, winning the inaugural competition in 1991, as well as in 1999 and 2015. If the US wins, it will be the first team to repeat since Germany in 2007.

Follow along here for analysis, highlights, and updates:

Pregame news

United States coach Jill Ellis has elected to bring Megan Rapinoe back into the starting lineup after an injury kept her out of the semifinal against England. Rose Lavelle, who exited the semifinal with a hamstring injury, has also been deemed fit enough to start. Massachusetts native Samantha Mewis takes the place of Lindsey Horan in midfield.

Pregame scenes

For the Netherlands, Lieke Martens starts despite a toe injury, while Lineth Beerensteyn has once again been selected over Shanice van de Sanden. Central defender Anouk Dekker also returns, meaning Dominique Bloodworth moves to left back and Merel van Dongen goes to the bench.

A young US fan shows her support prior to the final at Stade de Lyon.(David Vincent/AP)
A young US fan shows her support prior to the final at Stade de Lyon.(David Vincent/AP)
US fans were decked out in red, white, and blue prior to the start of the match.(Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
US fans were decked out in red, white, and blue prior to the start of the match.(Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The US lineup

Alyssa Naeher

Samatha Mewis

Becky Sauerbrunn

Kelley O’Hara

Abby Dahlkemper

Julie Ertz

Alex Morgan

Megan Rapinoe

Rose Lavelle

Tobin Heath

The Netherlands lineup

Crystal Dunn

Sari van Veenendaal

Desiree van Lunteren

Stefanie van der Gragt

Anouk Dekker

Sherida Spitse

Vivianne Miedema

Danielle van de Donk

Lieke Martens

Jackie Groenen

Dominique Bloodworth

Lineth Beerensteyn

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @haydenhbird.