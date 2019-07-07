Women’s World Cup Final live updates: US vs. Netherlands

The United States women’s national team face the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday in Lyon, France. The Americans are aiming for a fourth title, while the Dutch are hoping to pull off the upset and win it for the first time. The game kicks off at 11 a.m.

Both teams have been a perfect 6-0 through the tournament. The US advanced to the final by defeating England 2-1 in one semifinal, while the Dutch won 1-0 over Sweden in extra time in the other.

Though the US is favored, the Netherlands have a talented team capable of springing a surprise. The Dutch are reigning European champions, despite first qualifying for the World Cup in 2015. The Americans have been a powerhouse since the women’s version of the tournament first began, winning the inaugural competition in 1991, as well as in 1999 and 2015. If the US wins, it will be the first team to repeat since Germany in 2007.