Women’s World Cup Final live updates: US vs. Netherlands
The United States women’s national team face the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday in Lyon, France. The Americans are aiming for a fourth title, while the Dutch are hoping to pull off the upset and win it for the first time. The game kicks off at 11 a.m.
Both teams have been a perfect 6-0 through the tournament. The US advanced to the final by defeating England 2-1 in one semifinal, while the Dutch won 1-0 over Sweden in extra time in the other.
Though the US is favored, the Netherlands have a talented team capable of springing a surprise. The Dutch are reigning European champions, despite first qualifying for the World Cup in 2015. The Americans have been a powerhouse since the women’s version of the tournament first began, winning the inaugural competition in 1991, as well as in 1999 and 2015. If the US wins, it will be the first team to repeat since Germany in 2007.
Pregame news
United States coach Jill Ellis has elected to bring Megan Rapinoe back into the starting lineup after an injury kept her out of the semifinal against England. Rose Lavelle, who exited the semifinal with a hamstring injury, has also been deemed fit enough to start. Massachusetts native Samantha Mewis takes the place of Lindsey Horan in midfield.
Pregame scenes
For the Netherlands, Lieke Martens starts despite a toe injury, while Lineth Beerensteyn has once again been selected over Shanice van de Sanden. Central defender Anouk Dekker also returns, meaning Dominique Bloodworth moves to left back and Merel van Dongen goes to the bench.
The US lineup
Alyssa Naeher
Samatha Mewis
Becky Sauerbrunn
Kelley O’Hara
Abby Dahlkemper
Julie Ertz
Alex Morgan
Megan Rapinoe
Rose Lavelle
Tobin Heath
The Netherlands lineup
Crystal Dunn
Sari van Veenendaal
Desiree van Lunteren
Stefanie van der Gragt
Anouk Dekker
Sherida Spitse
Vivianne Miedema
Danielle van de Donk
Lieke Martens
Jackie Groenen
Dominique Bloodworth
Lineth Beerensteyn
Pregame reading
