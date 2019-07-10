Photos from the US women’s soccer World Cup victory parade Email to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsMegan Rapinoe (center) and other members US women's team took part in a ticker tape parade.(ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)Fans celebrated as members of the the U.S. women's soccer team passed by during a ticker tape parade.)(Craig Ruttle/Associated Press)Megan Rapinoe (rear left) and Alex Morgan (right foreground) stood on a float before being honored with a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes.(Craig Ruttle/Associated Press)Young fans cheered as members of the US women's national soccer team travel down the "Canyon of Heroes" in a ticker tape parade.(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with the US women’s national soccer team during the parade. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)Alex Morgan (back left), Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe during the Victory Parade.(Theo Wargo/Getty Image)Megan Rapinoe (right) and other members of the US women's team took part in a ticker tape parade.(ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)