Revolution fit to be tied after squandering two-goal lead

WASHINGTON — Quincy Amarikwa volleyed home Wayne Rooney’s free kick in the 86th minute, helping D.C. United tie the 10-man New England Revolution, 2-2, on Friday night at Audi Field.

New England was forced to play shorthanded after Wilfried Zahibo picked up his second yellow card of the game in the 63rd minute.

D.C. United (8-5-8), which sits in second place in the Eastern Conference, made it 2-1 in the 43rd minute when Leonardo Jara knocked in Paul Arriola’s cross for his first Major League Soccer goal. Amarikwa’s goal was the 16th allowed by New England this season in the final 15 minutes of a match.