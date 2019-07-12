Revolution fit to be tied after squandering two-goal lead
WASHINGTON — Quincy Amarikwa volleyed home Wayne Rooney’s free kick in the 86th minute, helping D.C. United tie the 10-man New England Revolution, 2-2, on Friday night at Audi Field.
New England was forced to play shorthanded after Wilfried Zahibo picked up his second yellow card of the game in the 63rd minute.
D.C. United (8-5-8), which sits in second place in the Eastern Conference, made it 2-1 in the 43rd minute when Leonardo Jara knocked in Paul Arriola’s cross for his first Major League Soccer goal. Amarikwa’s goal was the 16th allowed by New England this season in the final 15 minutes of a match.
Advertisement
Teal Bunbury scored the fourth goal in his last five games in the fourth minute to give New England a 1-0 lead. Carles Gil added his fifth goal of the season in the 32nd after a rebound fell to his feet at the penalty spot for an easy finish.
New England (6-8-6) extended its undefeated streak to eight league games, including the last five with new coach Bruce Arena on the sidelines.
New England next plays on on Wednesday, July 17, when it hosts Vancouver at Gillette Stadium at 7 p.m.