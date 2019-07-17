Gustavo Bou has spectacular debut in leading Revolution to shutout of Vancouver
FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s record investment in Argentinian forward Gustavo Bou has paid its first dividend. Bou made a spectacular debut, volleying a goal in the final seconds of the opening half as the Revolution took a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night.
The Revolution (7-8-6, 27 points) improved their unbeaten streak to nine games, their best since 2014. Vancouver (4-10-8, 20 points) had its winless streak extended to seven games.
Bou, acquired for transfer and salary totaling $12 million from Club Tijuana last week, fit into the Revolution attack immediately. With the Whitecaps playing defensively, the Revolution threatened from the third minute, when Juan Fernando Caicedo just missed a sliding finish at the back post off a Brandon Bye cross. Bye hit the left post (15th minute) and Caicedo had a rebound of a Carles Gil shot saved (37th).
Bou opened the scoring, volleying a shot with the outside of his right foot from the penalty arc off a Gil corner kick in the first minute of first-half injury time. The corner had been re-taken after a Vancouver reserve player had tossed a ball onto the field, referee Robert Sibiga confirming the goal after a VAR replay.
Vancouver did not attempt a shot until Theo Bair hit the left post in the 51st minute. But the Whitecaps went into attack mode in the second half, threatening through substitutes Lass Bangoura and Fredy Montero. Montero drew a 71st-minute foul from Luis Caicedo, who was cautioned and will be suspended for the Revolution’s visit to FC Cincinnati on Sunday.
Substitutes Cristian Penilla and Diego Fagundez combined for an 82nd-minute score, Fagundez heading past Maxime Crepeau for his 51st career goal, tied with Lee Nguyen for second on the team’s all-time scoring list. Gil scored his sixth goal of the season, sending a low shot into the left side of the net in the 86th minute and Teal Bunbury finished a Penilla feed in the 90th minute.
