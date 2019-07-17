Gustavo Bou has spectacular debut in leading Revolution to shutout of Vancouver

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s record investment in Argentinian forward Gustavo Bou has paid its first dividend. Bou made a spectacular debut, volleying a goal in the final seconds of the opening half as the Revolution took a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night.

The Revolution (7-8-6, 27 points) improved their unbeaten streak to nine games, their best since 2014. Vancouver (4-10-8, 20 points) had its winless streak extended to seven games.

Bou, acquired for transfer and salary totaling $12 million from Club Tijuana last week, fit into the Revolution attack immediately. With the Whitecaps playing defensively, the Revolution threatened from the third minute, when Juan Fernando Caicedo just missed a sliding finish at the back post off a Brandon Bye cross. Bye hit the left post (15th minute) and Caicedo had a rebound of a Carles Gil shot saved (37th).