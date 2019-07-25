Diego Fagundez has seen it all with Revolution

“I think it’s crazy,” Fagundez said after practice Wednesday. “Before, if we won a game we’re all happy. Now, we win games and I don’t think we’re satisfied.”

Three years later, the Revolution rebounded to reach the MLS Cup final, but they have failed to win a postseason match since. Now, the Revolution have recovered from their worst start to a season ever and are riding a 10-match unbeaten streak into Saturday’s game against Orlando City SC.

Playing for the Revolution has been a roller coaster ride for Diego Fagundez since he made his debut as a 16-year-old in 2011. The Revolution concluded that season with a 5-16-13 record, tied for last place in Major League Soccer.

The Revolution’s expectations appear to have changed radically since the arrival of Bruce Arena as sporting director/head coach. In early May, the Revolution were in last place with a 2-8-2 record. Now, they are 8-8-6 (30 points), tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

“I’m not sure this is a situation, when I came in, there were a lot of expectations to win the championship this year,” Arena said. “Now, our expectations are to continue to make progress as a team, and wherever that takes us.”

The Revolution have only once bettered the current 6-0-4 streak that began on May 11. The 2005 Revolution started the season 7-0-4 on the way to their best regular-season record — 17-7-8 (59 points).

But since 2009, the Revolution have reached the playoffs only three times. And even when they were headed to the MLS Cup, they experienced an eight-game losing streak during the 2014 season.

“We couldn’t win a game,” Fagundez said of the 2014 losing streak. “Anything can happen. We could win 10, 15, 20 in a row, and the whole season changes. This league is just an unbelievable one. We’re just playing it game by game and we’re having fun.”

Early in the season, though, there seemed to be little enjoyment as the Revolution failed to win and tension mounted.

“We never lost hope,” Fagundez said. “We knew we had a good team, just had to fit the pieces together. Right now everyone is enjoying it, and that’s the most important thing.”

Gil impresses

Part of the reason for the Revolution’s turnaround has been the play of Spanish midfielder Carles Gil.

Asked if Gil was the hottest player in the league, Arena replied, “[Zlatan] Ibrahimovic would kill me if I were ever quoted saying something like that.”

Ironically, Arena could have been coaching Ibrahimovic with the Los Angeles Galaxy, had he not left to take the US national team position after the 2016 season.

But the Galaxy’s loss has been the Revolution’s gain, as Arena has transformed the team.

“Football is mostly mental,” Gil said. “It’s what’s in your head. We were a team without confidence and we were down. Now, it’s the opposite. We are a team with a lot of confidence and the players are taking advantage of it on the field.”

Victories July 17 and July 21 over the Vancouver Whitecaps (4-0) and FC Cincinnati (2-0) marked the Revolution’s first consecutive shutouts since early last season.

“It’s a collection of everyone,” Arena said of the Revolution’s defending. “The players ahead of [the defenders] working hard, the goalkeeper making some quality saves, a combination of everything. We’ve worked a lot with our back line, our movement, our positioning. They’ve done well, the entire unit has been playing well.”

Arena has also emphasized possession.

“Especially when you go on the road,” he said. “And you keep the ball a little more. Under those circumstances — a lot of heat and humidity — you can’t be defending the whole time.

“It’s quality as well, it’s a lot of things. The team continues to grow so, hopefully, we get better in those areas, as well.”

Few previous Revolution teams could have been described as possession-oriented.

“I don’t know anything about the past,” Arena said. “I haven’t spent a lot of time on it here. We think we have good players and there’s no reason why we can’t be a good possession team or a good passing team.”

Enjoyable trip

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp met Celtics hopeful Tacko Fall after the Reds lost to Sevilla FC, 3-2, in a friendly at Fenway Park last Sunday. Klopp compared the 7-foot-7-inch Fall to former England national team striker Peter Crouch, who stands 6-7.

Klopp seemed to be enjoying the team’s tour, despite losses to Borussia Dortmund in South Bend, Ind., and Sevilla before Wednesday night’s 2-2 tie against Sporting at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s our owners’ city, wonderful city, Boston,” Klopp said of Liverpool owner John Henry, who also owns the Globe. “[Sunday] night was brilliant. The pitch was really outstanding for the circumstances. Baseball pitch underneath, they put the grass over it, but they had more opportunities to water the pitch. Great atmosphere, really cool, and historical place. Fenway Park, cool place. We enjoyed it, apart from the result.”

Liverpool played without forwards Roberto Firmino, Sadio Manè, and Mohamed Salah, plus goalkeeper Alisson. Mané, who performed for Senegal in the African Nations Cup final last Friday, will not return to the team until Aug. 5 — after the start of the Premier League season.

“The situation, in the long term, is not acceptable,” Klopp said of the demands on players. “They need a holiday. They have had a tough summer program.”