Revolution run unbeaten streak to 11 games

FOXBOROUGH — The streak goes on. The Revolution took a 4-1 victory over Orlando City SC Saturday night, equaling a team record with their 11th game without a defeat.

Gustavo Bou opened the scoring with his second goal in three games since being acquired from Club Tijuana.

The Revolution (9-8-6, 33 points) took a four-goal lead before their 262-minute shutout streak was snapped in the late stages. The Revolution, on a 7-0-4 run to tie the team mark set in 2005, remain unbeaten since Bruce Arena was named sporting director/head coach in May. Orlando (7-11-5, 26 points) had a three-match road unbeaten streak snapped.