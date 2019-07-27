Revolution run unbeaten streak to 11 games
FOXBOROUGH — The streak goes on. The Revolution took a 4-1 victory over Orlando City SC Saturday night, equaling a team record with their 11th game without a defeat.
Gustavo Bou opened the scoring with his second goal in three games since being acquired from Club Tijuana.
The Revolution (9-8-6, 33 points) took a four-goal lead before their 262-minute shutout streak was snapped in the late stages. The Revolution, on a 7-0-4 run to tie the team mark set in 2005, remain unbeaten since Bruce Arena was named sporting director/head coach in May. Orlando (7-11-5, 26 points) had a three-match road unbeaten streak snapped.
Bou capitalized on Orlando’s flat-footed defending to convert in the third minute. Bou backheeled to Edgar Castillo just outside the penalty area, then took a return pass, and went in alone to finish past Brian Rowe.
Cristian Penilla upped the lead with his fourth goal of the season off a Brandon Bye cross in the 47th minute, the sequence set up by a Bye throw-in and return pass from Carles Gil. Gil scored for the eighth time, placing a penalty kick into the upper left corner of the net following a VAR review of a Jhegson Mendez handball. Gil converted his second penalty of the season in the 60th minute, two minutes after referee Alan Kelly reviewed the play. Substitute Diego Fagundez scored his second goal of the season, driving a just under the bar from outside the penalty area in the 75th minute.
Tesho Akindele cut the deficit with a point-blank blast off a Dom Dwyer pass in the 77th minute.