Benfica at home in Foxborough with win over Milan

FOXBOROUGH — Norfolk County will seldom be mistaken for Lisbon. Except when Portuguese soccer club SL Benfica is in town. The Aguilas made their latest stop at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon, taking a 1-0 victory over AC Milan before a crowd of 27,565 predominantly red-clad Benfiquistas.

Adel Taarabt’s 70th-minute deflected shot made the difference, bouncing past Pepe Reina following a corner kick.

The match, part of the International Champions Cup tournament, was played in scalding conditions, the players taking a water break in each half. Both teams emphasized a technical game, conserving energy but also playing aggressively. Referee Sorin Stoica issued three cautions.