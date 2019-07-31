Bruce Arena looking forward to tough test for Revolution

Bradley was an assistant coach under Arena with the University of Virginia and D.C. United, as they teamed to win NCAA titles and MLS Cups. They went separate ways in 1998, as Bradley guided the Chicago Fire to a victory over Arena’s D.C. United in the MLS Cup, breaking United’s two-year winning streak. The ties between Arena and Bradley remain strong, and they are now proving to be among the league’s best coaches — LAFC (15-3-4, 49 points) has MLS’s best record and the Revolution (9-8-6, 33 points) are the league’s hottest team.

“He’s a steady hand,” Bradley said of Arena. “Whenever Bruce comes in he sets a good tone every day. And, oftentimes, with a coaching change, the most important thing is somebody comes in and they have a solid way of working every day.”

The Revolution’s turnaround under Bruce Arena has turned into something more than a new coach bounce, as New England has moved into playoff contention. But the Revolution’s 11-game unbeaten streak has not surprised Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley , whose team meets the Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

“Bruce was always somebody who sets a very good tone for the team,” Bradley said. “He has a feel for the right players for team, the right places for them to play, and he gives them an idea of what they need to do to be successful. And that has been seen everywhere he’s coached.”

Bradley learned well from Arena, succeeding him as US coach and winning the 2007 Gold Cup, then going on to guide the Egypt national team, and clubs in Norway, France, and the English Premier League.

Los Angeles FC manager Bob Bradley knows how Bruce Arena thinks. (2013 File/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

“Just another game,” Arena said of the contest. “We’re good friends — my son’s first babysitter, when he was 3 months old. We go back a long way.”

Arena’s son, Kenny, is now an LAFC assistant coach.

“It’s always fun to go against the top team in the league and see where you are as a team,” Arena said. “We’ve come a long way in two months but this is probably the most severe test that we’ve had, and it’s going to tell us a lot about our team as we move forward.

“Not sure I’ve ever coached against my son, actually. Should be interesting. If a fight breaks out I’m going to take him.”

The Arena-Bradley combination first appeared at Foxboro Stadium as D.C. United played to a 1-1 tie, then lost in a shootout, in the Revolution’s inaugural home match in 1996. Current Revolution assistant Richie Williams set up Raul Diaz Arce for United’s goal.

“In 1996, I would not have thought that we’d be around today talking about this game,” Arena said. “I’m not sure in Year One we thought this league would be around. And every year it grew in years, I would’ve thought there was less likelihood of it being around today. And then it got a shot in the arm, and I’d have to say because of the 2002 World Cup. It really gave an impetus to get the league moving forward.”

Arena guided the US to the quarterfinals of the ’02 World Cup and returned to MLS to coach the New York Red Bulls in 2006, then the Los Angeles Galaxy from 2008-16, winning three MLS Cups. After guiding the US for 2018 World Cup qualifying, Arena spent a year out of coaching before being named sporting director/head coach of the Revolution in May.

Asked about using the word “fun” to describe the Revolution’s game against LAFC, Arena replied: “I don’t know if that’s the word here. We don’t have ice cream and cakes and balloons in the locker room. But, you know, it’s enjoy what you do for a living, basically. We’re only playing a game. Personally, I’ve been around people the last couple weeks that have suffered personal tragedies, and when you look at what I do for a living and think that losing a game is end of the world, it is almost comical.

“Winning is fun and it’s important. Everyone goes out every day and every game to be as good as you can be. At the end of the day, most people judge you on wins and losses.”

Arena kept the mood light at practice this week.

“They’re a very good passing team, they’re very attack-oriented,” Arena said of LAFC. ”When they lose the ball they get after it. Bob is a big fan of Barcelona, so they try to, however they can — look at the qualities of the Barcelona team — they lose the ball, they try to win it back in their end of the field.”

The Revolution’s preparation for the LAFC’s tactics?

“We’re going to bring in Barcelona,” Arena joked.

Liverpool snaps skid

Liverpool snapped a four-game preseason winless streak with a 3-1 victory over Lyon on Wednesday. But the Reds’ struggles are not likely to affect the team when the season starts with a match against Norwich City on Aug. 9, according to former Premier League defender Robbie Mustoe .

“The front three have been involved in international tournaments and they are the main part of the team,” said Mustoe, a Lexington, Mass., resident and commentator for NBC-TV’s Premier League broadcasts. “I don’t see too much into the bad results.”

Liverpool (30-1-7, 97 points) finished a point behind Manchester City last season, but won the Champions League.

“I think they will focus on the Premier League,” Mustoe said. “Even though the winner of the Champions League is regarded as the best in European football, it’s a knockout tournament. And the Premier League is the true gauge of the best team in England.

“Every season under [manager] Jurgen Klopp they’ve improved and if they improve again, it will be difficult, but they’ll win the league.”

Mustoe noted Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have spoken out about excessive demands on players. Liverpool forwards Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, and Mohamed Salah missed most of the preseason while performing for national teams.

“I haven’t been in the shoes of these guys because I was not on the national team,” Mustoe said. “But it is a long season and I know all about it. They are fighting against the best teams every week, then they go off to international camps. I, myself, got to take a break and I needed to have the time off. They get 10 days, two weeks vacation then come back to a shortened preseason. I’m not sure what the answer to it is. Pep and Jurgen Klopp said we’re going to kill these players with so many games. I get it but I don’t see how it’s going to change.”

Pulisic in a good place

Mustoe believes US midfielder Christian Pulisic’s move to Chelsea could pay off, thanks to the arrival of Frank Lampard to replace Maurizio Sarri as manager.

Pulisic scored twice in the Blues’ 5-3 victory over Salzburg on Wednesday.

“When the deal happened, I said this would be a difficult place for him to come to,” Mustoe said. “Frank Lampard wants a young, energetic team, and it will be good for Pulisic. With Sarri, it would have been much harder to settle.”