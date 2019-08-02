Landon Donovan not surprised what Bruce Arena’s done to Revolution

But Arena has more to work with now than he did with the Galaxy, according to US national team all-time scoring leader Landon Donovan. And the results are coming quicker as the Revolution (9-8-6, 33 points) prepare for a game against West-leading Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

When Bruce Arena took over as coach of the Los Angeles Galaxy late in the 2008 season, the team was in 10th place and about to miss the playoffs for the third successive time. It took Arena a year to return the Galaxy to the MLS Cup final. The Revolution were in similar straits when Arena was named sporting director/head coach in May, and now they are in playoff contention, tied for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

“When Bruce took over the Galaxy he wanted to keep five or six total players from the roster he had,” Donovan recalled. “In New England, as he said to us, the roster is actually very good. So, he didn’t have to do as much building and turning around the front office, which was stable. On the field, the players are confident and happy. And there’s a lot of talent there.”

Donovan teamed with Arena to win three MLS Cups with the Galaxy and believes the Revolution can contend for a title soon.

“It’s not too dissimilar a challenge,” Donovan said. “If Bruce doesn’t get a David Beckham or Robbie Keane, whether they go out and sign someone like that — if they do, they’re as dangerous as any team in the league, and maybe even if they don’t. You have to temper expectations but he has shown what he can do in LA and New England. If anyone has proven they can do it, it’s Bruce. There are three coaches who have proven they can — Bruce, Bob Bradley, [the late] Sigi Schmid. They’re the godfathers of coaching in this country.”

Advertisement

Championships or not, Donovan believes Arena will change the Revolution’s image.

“I’m happy for everyone in American soccer circles,” Donovan said. “For the longest time, New England was looked upon as an organization that didn’t do things right, didn’t treat people well, and suffered on the field. And the fan base suffered. Bruce brings professionalism and how to do things the right way, treating players right. And it’s amazing — if you treat players like human beings and professionals, and respect them — what can happen.”

Arena has also transformed the Revolution’s tactics from an emphasis on high pressing to a possession game. Playing through Spanish midfielder Carles Gil, the Revolution’s 11-game unbeaten streak has tied the team record set in 2005.

“Bruce will be the first to tell you it all depends on the players you have,” Donovan said. “Everyone wants to possess the ball. But when you’re under pressure, then it’s hard to do. But he’s got a group of players there that are talented in that way and he’s fortunate to have that quality.

“People get caught up in the way soccer has moved — tactics, data, and systems. But at the end of the day, you’re dealing with human beings and you get a lot more out of small things and treating them the right way. It’s the same group of players, but now they have confidence and belief, they are respected.”

Advertisement

Donovan, in management with the proposed San Diego team in the USL, was among the Revolution’s most successful rivals playing for the Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes. He also found success in Foxborough as a member of the US national team, performing for Arena and current LAFC coach Bob Bradley.

“Anybody that has been coached by Bruce or been around him is not surprised in any way,” Donovan said. “The only surprise is how quickly he’s doing it. People are excited and the franchise deserves it. The last piece for the New England franchise is a stadium, getting the team to play on grass, and that will improve the product. I hope at some point that gets changed.”